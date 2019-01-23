Pete Hegseth's 'Ace of Spades' hits Fox Nation, detailing hunt for Saddam Hussein

Fox News host Pete Hegseth brings “Ace of Spades” to Fox Nation on Thursday, offering a unique look at the hunt for Saddam Hussein.

“It’s a behind-the-scenes look at the hunt and capture of Saddam Hussein. There are a lot of things we think we know about the Iraq war, stories have been told and told and told. But hat it took to actually hone in on finding the most wanted man in the world is a fascinating story,” Hegseth said.

SIGN UP FOR FOX NATION WITH A FREE TRIAL

The United States led the 2013 invasion force into Iraq to topple Hussein’s government, which had ruled the country with brutal force for over 20 years. Hegseth explained the documentary is about “intelligence, relationships and networks” that the military used to locate Hussein.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We used the deck of cards as a vehicle to talk about it, that famous deck of cards that was given out to soldiers and media,” Hegseth said. “Hussein was the ace of spades.”

Hussein was dragged from a spider hole nine miles outside his hometown of Tikrit by U.S Special forces and the 1st Brigade Combat Team of the US Army’s 4th Infantry. The successful completion of Operation Red Dawn is a powerful American success story and Hegseth aims to make sure the soldiers’ accomplishments are not forgotten.

SEAN HANNITY SET TO BRING RADIO MONOLOGUES TO FOX NATION WITH ‘HANNITY ON AIR’

“Ace of Spades” explores the approach that led soldiers to the farm where Hussein was eventually captured – including near misses.

“When they look back at it they realize, they were probably standing on top of the hole that he was in at that moment,” Hegseth said. “He had a pretty sophisticated network of people hiding him.”

“Ace of Spades” airs exclusively on Fox Nation, the on-demand, subscription-based streaming service for Fox News super fans. All programming on Fox Nation is commercial free and will air in its designated time slot and then be made available in the service’s archives, allowing subscribers to access the programs at any time.

“You’re going to get more of what you love, without the commercials,” Hegseth said of Fox Nation. “You get to choose the content you consume. So, if you’re fascinated about what it takes to catch a dictator, watching ‘Ace of Spades’ will draw you in.”