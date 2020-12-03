Expand / Collapse search
Carrie Underwood
Published
Last Update 10 mins ago

Carrie Underwood says she found a 'sense of peace' in quarantine

Lockdown also helped the country music star connect with her 'roots'

By Nate Day | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for December 3

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Carrie Underwood is looking on the bright side.

The 37-year-old country songstress recently spoke with Apple Music's Zane Lowe for his "At Home With" series and opened up about how the nationwide coronavirus quarantine has changed her life.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced the music industry to all but shut down, which gave Underwood an opportunity to stop and take stock of what's important in her life.

“I mean, when you do look at this year, the way it started, [I said], ‘This is what I’m going to do, I’m going to make a Christmas album, I’m going to do these [things,] X, Y, and Z,’ and then everything gets changed,” the "American Idol" alum said, according to Us Weekly.

Carrie Underwood said that she's found 'a bigger sense of peace' while quarantining. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA)

“Early on, I feel like I did a pretty good job of saying, ‘OK, how do we circumvent our situation and what we do?’ And I feel like it brought me a bigger sense of peace in knowing that I was not in control and still, like I said, just continuing to move forward.”

Additionally, the "Blown Away" singer said she is grateful for the opportunity to slow down after years of working hard on her non-stop career.

“I’m very lucky. I do have two incredible boys and my husband, and we live on a farm, and I kind of got to maybe get back to some of my roots by not being on stage for a minute," she said. "I got to be outside so much and I got to work in the garden and just be a mom and be a wife and be at home. It’s the most I’ve been still in over 15 years.”

Having such a family isn't without its challenges, however. In 2019, she embarked on a tour shortly after giving birth.

'American Idol' champ Carrie Underwood said that she's been reconnecting with her 'roots.' (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage,)

“Getting married and starting a family, you see some women in the music industry talk about how they chose not to have a family because they were focused so much on their career. I kind of took the opposite route and I’m just like, I can have it all,” recalled Underwood. “I had my son Jake, and three months [later], we had our first show on the 'Cry Pretty' tour. I was like, ‘I can do this’ and we made it through.”

However, Underwood proved herself to be a proud working mom.

"It was all worth it,” she said. “I also love that my kids are going to remember, hopefully, some of these times and be like, ‘Wow, my mom was [a] mom but she was also [more].’ Which is such a cool, cool thought to have.”

On Our Radar