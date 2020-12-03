Carrie Underwood says she found a 'sense of peace' in quarantine

Carrie Underwood is looking on the bright side.

The 37-year-old country songstress recently spoke with Apple Music's Zane Lowe for his "At Home With" series and opened up about how the nationwide coronavirus quarantine has changed her life.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced the music industry to all but shut down, which gave Underwood an opportunity to stop and take stock of what's important in her life.

“I mean, when you do look at this year, the way it started, [I said], ‘This is what I’m going to do, I’m going to make a Christmas album, I’m going to do these [things,] X, Y, and Z,’ and then everything gets changed,” the "American Idol" alum said, according to Us Weekly.

CARRIE UNDERWOOD REFLECTS ON SINGING WITH SON, 5, ON CHRISTMAS ALBUM: 'SUCH A GIFT'

“Early on, I feel like I did a pretty good job of saying, ‘OK, how do we circumvent our situation and what we do?’ And I feel like it brought me a bigger sense of peace in knowing that I was not in control and still, like I said, just continuing to move forward.”

Additionally, the "Blown Away" singer said she is grateful for the opportunity to slow down after years of working hard on her non-stop career.

CARRIE UNDERWOOD REVEALS SHE CONSIDERED NOT COMPETING ON 'AMERICAN IDOL' DUE TO FEAR: 'I BURST INTO TEARS'

“I’m very lucky. I do have two incredible boys and my husband, and we live on a farm, and I kind of got to maybe get back to some of my roots by not being on stage for a minute," she said. "I got to be outside so much and I got to work in the garden and just be a mom and be a wife and be at home. It’s the most I’ve been still in over 15 years.”

Having such a family isn't without its challenges, however. In 2019, she embarked on a tour shortly after giving birth.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Getting married and starting a family, you see some women in the music industry talk about how they chose not to have a family because they were focused so much on their career. I kind of took the opposite route and I’m just like, I can have it all,” recalled Underwood. “I had my son Jake, and three months [later], we had our first show on the 'Cry Pretty' tour. I was like, ‘I can do this’ and we made it through.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

However, Underwood proved herself to be a proud working mom.

"It was all worth it,” she said. “I also love that my kids are going to remember, hopefully, some of these times and be like, ‘Wow, my mom was [a] mom but she was also [more].’ Which is such a cool, cool thought to have.”