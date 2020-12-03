Carrie Underwood reflects on singing with son, 5, on Christmas album: 'Such a gift'

Carrie Underwood seems to have another singer in the family -- her 5-year-old son, Isaiah.

The Grammy-winner and her firstborn duet for "Little Drummer Boy" on her first-ever full-length Christmas album, "My Gift," and the experience is something that Underwood will never forget.

The former "American Idol" winner, 37, told Parade magazine she went in open-minded and didn't want to put pressure on Isaiah.

"I went in and started recording that song and I recorded it by myself and kind of as we were rolling into it I was like, 'All right, I have this crazy idea and it might not work and he might not even want to do it, but what if he came in and sang with me?'" she explained.

"And I think everybody thought, oh, yeah, he can just kind of, you know, sing along with you. And in my brain it was a proper duet. So I’m like, 'No, here’s my idea, just roll with me and it might not work at all and that’s OK, but we can give it a shot' because he’s just who I think of when I sing that song. His little face pops into my head. So we got him in and he just did such a great job. And to get to have that moment with him and share that with him…and I now have that forever. I have his little voice. It’s going to be with me forever. I get to listen to it whenever I want and that’s such a gift in itself," Underwood said.

The "Cry Pretty" songstress added how she's just letting her son explore his creative side and isn't forcing him to pursue music.

"There are no expectations," she admitted. "I feel like my husband [Mike Fisher] and I both kind of having careers in extraordinary avenues, you know, we want him to be his own person for sure, but I would support for sure him being musical and that might not be singing, it might be playing something or being on the behind the scenes kind of thing. But whatever his path is, I feel like we’ll support it and just want him to give it his all."

Fisher is a retired professional hockey player. The two married in 2010 and they also share a second son together, 1-year-old Jacob.

Underwood isn't sure how her family is going to spend the Christmas holiday amid the coronavirus pandemic. She's extremely thankful that everyone is safe and healthy this year.

"We hope to travel, but we’re just not sure, like everybody else. So we’re going to take things one holiday at a time and, you know, just again figure it out and have hope that things are going to get better," she revealed.

At home in Tennessee, she loves to decorate the tree with her boys and bake ginger cookies from her late grandmother's recipe.

"You get to relive your childhood Christmases through your children, which is just really cool," she gushed.

"My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood" hit HBO Max on Dec. 3.