Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley host 2018 CMAs: 5 memorable moments from the country superstars

After 10 years of hosting the Country Music Awards together, Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley are teaming up for more: the duo will emcee the 2018 CMAs in Nashville next month.

In the lead-up to the live Nov. 14 show, take a look at some of the duo’s memorable moments from years past.

Getting down, 2012 CMAs

Underwood “warned” Paisley against dancing along to South Korean singer Psy’s smash hit “Gangnam Style” during the 2012 show.

“Just say no, just say ‘earmuffs,’” Underwood urged her co-host.

“But if they play it, I won’t be able to,” Paisley told her as music played, eventually pulling out a pair of sunglasses and busting out his moves.

However, Underwood soon joined in on the fun and grooved next to him.

Health care woes, 2013 CMAs

Paisley and Underwood were onstage in 2013 when Paisley suddenly shouted out in pain and claimed his back was hurt.

At one point, Underwood asked the singer if he had Obamacare, calling the service “great.”

“I started signing up last Thursday and I’m almost done!” she joked. “Let’s go to the website and get you signed up!”

The hosts sat down in two chairs, with Underwood “using” a laptop to help Paisley out.

The routine had the Nashville audience clapping their hands to the tune of George Strait’s “Amarillo by Morning,” but with the words changed to “ObamaCare by morning/ Why’s this taking so long?/ I’m going to end up with hemorrhoids/If I sit here ’til dawn.”

Gender reveal, 2014 CMAs

Underwood let Paisley in on a little secret - the gender of her unborn baby with her husband Mike Fisher - when they emceed in 2014.

“Come here,” she said, “whispering” in his ear.

Paisley expressed his pleasure at the news.

“I’m so happy, I know something y’all don’t know,” he told the crowd. “Suck it, TMZ!”

But it wasn’t long before everyone else knew the tidbit, too.

“Hey!” Paisley exclaimed at one point during the show, before suggesting Underwood’s child be named “Garth.”

“What are you doing?” Underwood said as the audience cheered during the “shock” moment. “What is wrong with you?”

Underwood's son, Isaiah, was born in February 2015. Underwood and Fisher are currently expecting another child.

Somber note, 2017 CMAs

The hosts took time to share a special message during the 2017 awards show.

“Las Vegas, Charlottesville, New York, Sutherland Springs, historic storms in Texas, Puerto Rico and Florida,” Underwood said, “and the list goes on and on. This has been a year marked by tragedy, impacting countless lives, including so many in our country music family.”

She added, “So tonight, we’re gonna do what families do: come together, pray together, cry together and sing together too.”

Paisley soon addressed the crowd.

“Look the way we see, the best way to honor our fans is to play our music, loud and proud,” he explained. “Our music lifts people up, and that’s what we’re here to do tonight.”

The country star explained the show was “dedicated to all of those we’ve lost, and all of those who are still healing. We love you, and we will never forget you.”

Trump joke, 2017 CMAs

It wasn't long before the duo segued into a few political jokes -- including references to President Trump’s tweeting.

Underwood was about to introduce some award presenters when Paisley started strumming her single “Before He Cheats,” about an unfaithful partner.

“What are you doing, Brad?” she asked.

“Oh, I’m definitely not doing this one,” Paisley said.

The singer offered a twist on Underwood’s hit -- and poked fun at Trump's Twitter habits.

“Right now, he’s probably in his PJs, watching cable news, reaching for his cell phone,” he sang. “Right now, he’s probably asking Siri, ‘How in the hell do you spell Pocahontas?’”

The jokes didn't stop there, either.

“It's fun to watch it that's for sure, 'till little 'Rocket Man' starts a nuclear war,” Paisley eventually sang, before he and Underwood performed the line, “Maybe next time he'll think before he tweets.”

