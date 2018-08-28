CMA Awards: Everything you need to know about country music's biggest night

Muscians will flock to Nashville, Tenn., in November to compete for some of the most coveted prizes in country music.

Sticking with a decade-long tradition, singers Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will co-host the 52nd Annual CMA Awards. It's their 11th consecutive time emceeing the award show together.

"It's crazy. I still remember getting that phone call about the first year, and I was like, 'They want us to what?' It was just kinda crazy, and 11 years later, we're still doing this," Underwood told The Boot in early August.

Here is what you need to know about the biggest night in country music.

How can I watch the 2018 CMA Awards?

The CMA Awards will kick off on Wednesday, Nov. 14, on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

Who's performing?

The list of country music artists set to take the stage at the 2018 awards includes: Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Kacey Musgraves, Old Dominion, Pistol Annies, Bebe Rexha, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban and host Carrie Underwood.

Last year, some of the genre's biggest names — among them Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Alan Jackson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town and Chris Stapleton — performed for the crowd. There were also several paired performances in 2018, including a duet between Kelsea Ballerini and Reba McEntire, and Brad Paisley with Kane Brown.

Who has the most nominations?

All eyes are on Chris Stapleton, as the singer topped the list of finalists on Aug. 28 with five nominations.

Stapleton is vying for male vocalist of the year, single of the year for "Broken Halos," album of the year for "From A Room: Volume 2," song of the year for "Broken Halos" and perhaps the biggest honor of the night: entertainer of the year — his third nomination for the award.

Who is nominated for Entertainer of the Year?

Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney and Keith Urban will compete with Chris Stapleton for the honor.

Who is nominated for New Artist?

Lauren Alaina, Luke Combs, Chris Janson, Midland and Brett Young are nominated.

Which songs were nominated for Music Video of the Year?

"Babe" by Sugarland (featuring Taylor Swift), "Cry Pretty" by Carrie Underwood, "Marry Me" by Thomas Rhett, "Drunk Girl" by Chris Janson and "Tequila" by music duo Dan + Shay are hoping to take home the trophy for their unique music videos.

Which songs were nominated Single of the Year

The year's biggest country song, "Meant To Be," by pop-country crossover artist Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line was nominated for single of the year. Other nominees in that category were Stapleton's "Broken Halos," ''Drinkin' Problem" by Midland, Aldean's "Drowns the Whiskey" featuring Miranda Lambert, and D + Shay's "Tequila."

The Associated Press and Fox News' Zoe Szathmary contributed to this report.