Caroline Flack's cause of death revealed as family releases unpublished Instagram post

A London coroner's office has stated that former “Love Island” host Caroline Flack’s cause of death was a suicide by hanging. She was 40 years old.

The TV presenter was found unresponsive in her London home Saturday. Her family released a statement to the U.K.’s Press Association earlier this week confirming her death.

“We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th [of] February. We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time," the family said in a statement.

At an inquest into the situation on Wednesday, no formal cause of death was given, according to Variety. However, the coroner’s court was told that Flack’s provisional cause of death was suicide by hanging. She was reportedly found on her back and was pronounced dead on the scene. The inquest was adjourned until August.

The news comes shortly after Flack’s family released an unpublished Instagram post she drafted prior to her suicide that sought to explain her recent assault arrest in London.

About two months before her death, police responded to Flack's home based on reports that a man had been assaulted. The man injured was Flack's boyfriend, tennis player Lewis Burton.

In the Instagram post, which her family released to the Eastern Daily Press, Flack explained how her "whole world and future was swept from under my feet" after the arrest. She noted that she took responsibility for what happened that night, but wanted to make it clear that she “was NOT a domestic abuser.”

Flack pleaded not guilty at the time of her arrest and was due in court in March.

The outlet reports that Flack wanted to present the note given she felt “the truth has been taken out of my hands and used as entertainment.”

The family explained that Flack was discouraged from posting the message to her social media followers by her team. However, in light of her death, the family deemed it appropriate to release it.

Flack’s mother, Chris, told the outlet: “Carrie sent me this message at the end of January but was told not to post it by advisers but she so wanted to have her little voice heard. So many untruths were out there but this is how she felt and my family and I would like people to read her own words.”

ITV2, which airs “Love Island,” reacted to Flack's sudden passing in a statement to Fox News on Saturday.

"Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news. Caroline was a much-loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends," the statement read.