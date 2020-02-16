'Love Island' to air tribute to Caroline Flack, deceased former host

When "Love Island" returns to television on Monday night, it will include a tribute to former host Caroline Flack.

Flack died Friday at the age of 40, and her family confirmed the news in a statement on Saturday.

“We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th [of] February. We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time," the statement read.

ITV2, the channel airing "Love Island," has announced that it will not air the latest episode of the show Sunday in light of the news. The network also announced that when the show returns on Monday, it will contain a tribute to Flack.

"Many people at ITV knew Caroline well and held her in great affection. All of us are absolutely devastated at this tragic news," the network shared on Twitter. "After careful consultation between Caroline's representatives and the 'Love Island' production team and given how close we still are to the news of Caroline's tragic death, we have decided not to broadcast tonight's 'Love Island' out of respect for Caroline's family. 'Love Island' will return tomorrow night, which will include a tribute to Caroline who will be forever in our hearts."

A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

The television host's death came nearly two months after she decided to quit her job as host of the popular British reality show following an assault arrest in London.

"Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it's the best show on telly. In order not to detract attention from the upcoming series, I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for series six. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town," Flack wrote on social media.

Police had responded to Flack's home based on reports that a man was assaulted. The man injured was Flack's boyfriend, tennis player Lewis Burton, the BBC reported at the time.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson told the British outlet they were called "on 12 December to a residential address in Islington,” where they “treated two people at the scene and took one person to the hospital."

Despite the arrest, Flack and Burton appeared to be going strong in recent weeks. Burton shared a photo of the couple on Valentine's Day, one day prior to her death, the Daily Mail reported. The post apparently was taken down later.

"Happy Valentine's...Love you," Burton wrote, according to the British outlet.

Flack also hosted "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! NOW!"

Flack's passing marks the third death from the "Love Island" cast. Contestants Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Gradon took their own lives in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

