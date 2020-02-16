Boyfriend of Caroline Flack, deceased 'Love Island' host, breaks silence following her death

Caroline Flack's boyfriend is speaking out after her tragic death.

The former host of "Love Island" recently passed at age 40, as confirmed by her family.

Late Saturday night, Flack's boyfriend, tennis player Lewis Burton, took to Instagram to pay tribute to his late girlfriend.

"My heart is broken we had something so special," He wrote in the caption. "I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don’t think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking."

Burton continued: "I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday. I love you with all my heart."

The caption was finished off with a broken heart emoji.

"We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th [of] February," the family said in a statement to the U.K's press association. "We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

ITV2, the channel that "Love Island" airs on, reacted to Flack's sudden passing in a statement to Fox News on Saturday.

"Everybody at 'Love Island' and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news. Caroline was a much-loved member of the 'Love Island' team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends," ITV2 said.

A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

The television host's death comes nearly two months after she decided to quit her job as host of the popular British reality show following an assault arrest in London.

"'Love Island' has been my world for the last five years, it's the best show on telly. In order not to detract attention from the upcoming series, I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for series six. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town," Flack wrote on social media.

Police had responded to Flack's home based on reports that a man was assaulted. The man injured was Burton, the BBC reported at the time.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson told the British outlet they were called "on 12 December to a residential address in Islington,” where they “treated two people at the scene and took one person to the hospital."

Despite the arrest, Flack and Burton appeared to be going strong in recent weeks. According to the Daily Mail, Burton shared a photo of the couple on Valentine's Day, one day prior to her death. The post appears to have since been taken down.

"Happy Valentine's...Love you," Burton wrote, according to the British outlet.

Flack also hosted "The X Factor: Celebrity" and "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! NOW!"

Flack's passing marks the third death from the "Love Island" cast. Contestants Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Gradon took their own lives in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.