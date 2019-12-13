‘Love Island’ host Caroline Flack charged with assault by beating: reports

Caroline Flack, host of the popular British reality show “Love Island,” has been charged with assault in London.

Flack, 40, was hit with the charge on Friday, following an altercation around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday where police responded to reports of a man who was assaulted, according to the BBC.

The incident occurred at Flack’s home with her boyfriend, tennis player Lewis Burton, the outlet reported.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson told the British outlet they were called "on 12 December to a residential address in Islington,” where they “treated two people at the scene and took one person to the hospital."

When reached by People magazine for comment, a spokesperson for the television star confirmed the arrest to the outlet.

“We confirm that police attended Caroline’s home following a private domestic incident. She is co-operating with the appropriate people to resolve matters. We will not be making any further comment for legal reasons.”

The TV presenter, who has also hosted “The X Factor” and “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! NOW!” is currently on bail and is scheduled to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Dec. 23, the BBC reported.

A rep for Flack did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.