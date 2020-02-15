'Love Island' host Caroline Flack dead at 40: reports

Former "Love Island" host Caroline Flack has died at age 40, according to multiple reports.

The television personality's family released a statement to the U.K.'s Press Association confirming her passing.

“We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th [of] February. We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time," the family said in a statement.

'LOVE ISLAND' HOST CAROLINE FLACK QUITS SHOW DAYS AFTER ASSAULT ARREST: REPORTS

ITV2 reacted to Flack's sudden passing in a statement to Fox News on Saturday.

"Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news. Caroline was a much-loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends," ITV2 said.

A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

The television host's death comes nearly two months after she decided to quit her job as host of the popular British reality show following an assault arrest in London.

"Love Island has been my world for the last five years, it's the best show on telly. In order not to detract attention from the upcoming series, I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for series six. I want to wish the incredible team working on the show a fantastic series in Cape Town," Flack wrote on social media.

‘LOVE ISLAND’ HOST CAROLINE FLACK CHARGED WITH ASSAULT BY BEATING: REPORTS

Police had responded to Flack's home based on reports that a man was assaulted. The man injured was Flack's boyfriend, tennis player Lewis Burton, the BBC reported at the time.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson told the British outlet they were called "on 12 December to a residential address in Islington,” where they “treated two people at the scene and took one person to the hospital."

Despite the arrest, Flack and Burton appeared to be going strong in recent weeks. According to the Daily Mail, Burton shared a photo of the couple on Valentine's Day, one day prior to her death. The post appears to have since been taken down.

"Happy Valentine's...Love you," Burton wrote, according to the British outlet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Flack also hosted "The X Factor" and "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! NOW!"

Flack's passing marks the third death from the "Love Island" cast. Contestants Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Gradon took their own lives in 2019 and 2018, respectively.