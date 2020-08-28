Sports Illustrated veteran Carol Alt, 59, reveals intense sexual harassment she experienced in '80s

Carol Alt, a former Sports Illustrated cover star and top supermodel in the 1980s, revealed she experienced sexual harassment many times throughout the height of her career.

The now 59-year-old actress said on the Accutron Show podcast with Bill McCuddy that she was constantly approached by older men who would try to lure her to photo shoots and took plenty of meetings in hotel rooms with movie producers.

"There were a lot of not nice people," Alt said. "I had been stopped on the street many times, I was 18, and they would say 'OH MY GOD' you look like a model, and offer me shoots, they asked me to come with them right then to their studio."

Alt said, luckily, her agency protected her to the best of their ability.

"The best advice my agency ever gave me was to have the person call us. If they are legit they will call and you get the job. If they are not legit, they will never call," she explained.

Alt admitted she was also pretty street-smart for a young woman and would take a friend with her to stand outside the hotel room where the casting meeting would take place.

"I was always smart because, if the agency sent you on an early morning to meet a producer, I always brought a girlfriend to stand outside the door," the Vogue star explained.

"Funny enough, I auditioned for Steven Spielberg in a hotel room, but there were people there and I knew it was legitimate," Alt claimed. "You have to protect yourself and kind of let them know, and say, my friend is outside, can they come in, you do it innocently."

The New York native also expressed how thrilled she is that the modeling and fashion industry has become much more diverse since her days in front of the camera.

"It's gone from blonde to Kardashian and every shade in between, which is spectacular, now so many women are included," she acknowledged. "Every girl is so much more beautiful and they know at a younger age how to put themselves together."

Alt was scouted at 18 years old while waitressing on Long Island.

"I made $200 my first day of modeling, I was like, 'OK this is way better,'" she joked in comparison to her tips at the restaurant.

She then landed jobs with Cover Girl, Lancome, Pepsi, Hanes and Givenchy, just to name a few.