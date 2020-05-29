Carol Alt, 59, poses topless, drapes herself in nothing but beads for SI Swimsuit Icon Challenge

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Carol Alt is exuding confidence at age 59.

The supermodel took to Instagram this week with a topless photo showing the brunette beauty wearing nothing but beads around her neck and a low-rise black bikini bottom.

The pic, which shows off her impressive, svelte figure, is her submission to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Icon Challenge, she announced.

"Here it is!! My Sports Illustrated submission!!! Shot on the iPhone 11 @iphone_11__pro__max I loved the Marisa Miller cover. So this is my copy of her cover!! Some things just cannot be put into words," Alt captioned the sultry pic.

Alt graced the cover of the swimsuit magazine in 1982. Her submission is a replica of Marisa Miller's 2008 cover in which she posed on a beach in St. John, one of the U.S. British Islands.

In the post, Alt shared her "gratitude and appreciation" for SI Swimsuit photographer Ezequiel De La Rosa and his sister, Rosie De La Rosa, in addition to her "amazing followers."

"With that being said, thank you all for supporting me in my submission to #swimsuitconchallenge. Stay tuned for more previous and present photoshoots!" she added with the inspiring hashtags #loveyouall #youarebeautiful.

According to the magazine, the Swimsuit Icon Challenge involves followers recreating their favorite SI Swimsuit photos. Besides Alt, veteran cover girls Christie Brinkley, Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum have supported the challenge by reposting their fans' submissions.

Alt's revealing photo just barely conforms to the social media platform's nudity policy, which states that most photos showing female nipples are prohibited, but photos of post-mastectomy scarring and breastfeeding are allowed.

Alt's eye-catching snap was appreciated by her followers and famous friends. "Real Housewives of New York" star Ramona Singer wrote, "wow" while the magazine's official account replied, "YES YES YES YES" with several flame emojis.

In 1980, Alt was hailed as “The Next Million Dollar Face” by Life Magazine and soon after, Playboy came calling, with Hugh Hefner crowning her “The Most Beautiful Woman in the World.”

She spoke to Fox News in 2017 about how the ranking impacted her life at the time.

"Ultimately at the outset, it’s super flattering and of course, when you are a young model and you need the publicity to create an image, a career, it was very, very nice to be able to hear that," she told Fox.

"I just thought, out of all the women he’s worked with! He hadn’t even worked with me at that point… And of course, as you get older, it becomes even more flattering when somebody says that in the moment."

After gaining fame as a top model, Alt transitioned to the unique career of becoming an advocate for the raw food movement, which aims to boost good health by savoring unprocessed foods. Alt insisted it has been her secret to helping her combat the private woes she endured behind the camera.

