Carnie Wilson admits Ozempic 'scares' her, focuses instead on balanced diet

Carnie Wilson will not be turning to Ozempic for weight loss anytime soon.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Wilson, who previously lost more than 100 pounds with gastric bypass and lap band surgeries, explained her stance on the weight-loss medication.

"That scares me. I won't do it. I just had a friend who was hospitalized, so it's not going to happen for me," Wilson said.

Instead, Wilson focuses on making healthy choices in her day-to-day life.

"It's a balance every day. It's not perfect. I'm just trying not to eat sugar. I have a little tiny bit, like in a granola bar, maybe, but I find that it affects my mood. It affects my energy level.

"So, eating healthier. It's all about taking care of myself and I think that it's connected, you know? What I put in my mouth makes a big difference. If I eat an apple, I feel better. If I eat sugar, I don't feel good. So it really makes a difference. It's how I take care of myself," she told Fox News Digital.

Wilson told Fox News Digital in 2024 that her gastric bypass and lap band surgeries helped her go from 310 pounds to 200 pounds.

"That’s fricking amazing," she said. "I am so thrilled about that, you know what I mean? I’m not skinny, I’m not perfect, but I’m so much healthier than I was. And I just want people to be healthy. So, if you take Ozempic or Mounjaro or whatever you do, and it works for you, great. Get healthier. There shouldn’t be a stigma around any of this. It’s to improve our health."

Wilson is now focusing her efforts on mental health awareness and her partnership with Ingrezza.

The Grammy-nominated singer is using her platform to spread awareness about tardive dyskinesia (TD) through her "Connecting with Carnie" initiative that debuted on May 6.

TD is an involuntary movement disorder associated with the use of certain mental health medications.

Wilson told Fox News Digital that she began having mental health issues when she was 5 but didn't realize it until she was about 18 or 19.

She explained that depression runs in her family, including her famous dad, Beach Boys singer Brian Wilson. She believes part of her mental health struggles are genetic, explaining, "I was born an addict. I was probably born with some depression, and it will always be [a] challenge for me. And it’s something that I'm proud to face. I'm not ashamed of it."

"Every day is different. So, you know, some days are better than others. Some days are more challenging. Things can be more daunting. I can feel anxiety creep up, but the very, the very best thing is just to talk about it," Wilson said about her own mental health.

"There's still such a stigma with mental health. It's a very delicate thing. We're just humans, you know, we're just human, aren't we? We have a range of emotions. We have physical pain. I mean, there's so much that we can go through, but I just think, I just try to stay positive every day and know that if I've connected with someone, I feel better."

Wilson talked about her new initiative, "Connecting with Carnie," and her goal of creating a community.

"That's why it's called ‘Connecting with Carnie,’ because I want to encourage other people to connect, too. But you have to be brave, you have to be willing and honest with yourself first and then speak up and out. And that's why I had to get honest," she said.