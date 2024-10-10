Foreigner overcame pressure, feuds before scoring music's highest honor

After nearly 50 years together, the legendary rock band Foreigner has reached new heights of music glory.

Since their music career launched in 1976, the English-American rockers skyrocketed to fame with major hits, including "Cold as Ice" and "I Want to Know What Love Is."

Foreigner frontman Kelly Hansen and founding member Al Greenwood spoke with Fox News Digital about the highs and lows of touring, how health challenges have impacted their band and what it’s like to receive one of "music’s highest honors" as they are set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

FOREIGNER FRONTMAN KELLY HANSEN REVEALS 'WILD' FAN INTERACTIONS AS BAND EMBARKS ON FINAL TOUR

Foreigner was formed in New York City in 1976 by guitarist Mick Jones, vocalist Lou Gramm, drummer Dennis Elliott, keyboardist Al Greenwood, bassist Ed Gagliardi and multi-instrumentalist Ian McDonald. Hansen has been the lead singer of Foreigner since 2005.

While the band topped the charts in the '70s and ‘80s with tracks such as "Hot Blooded" and "Waiting for a Girl Like You," founding member Greenwood shared the pressures they faced starting out, and the highs and lows of constantly being on the road.

"When you're starting out in a band, and you're trying to be popular, there's a lot of pressure on you. There's a lot of pressure on the musicians." Greenwood explained.

"There were fights, there were definitely arguments and things like that in the early days. But… you get over it."

Greenwood’s comments come after members of the rock band Jane’s Addiction recently got into a heated onstage brawl. Frontman Perry Farrell punched guitarist Dave Navarro during a concert performance, and the group subsequently canceled their tour after the onstage fight.

WATCH: FOREIGNER REACTS TO JANE’S ADDICTION BRAWL: ‘EGOS’ GET INVOLVED, ‘TAKES A TOLL’

FOREIGNER REVEALS HOW THEIR MUSIC RESONATES FROM GENERATION TO GENERATION

"A band is really a family. You have all different personalities and everybody's got to fit together, and you perform every night… it's work, and it's pleasure," Greenwood continued.

"A band is really a family. You have all different personalities and everybody's got to fit together." — Al Greenwood

"There's bound to be altercations between people because sometimes you don't always agree… bands break up because of it. Not everybody gets along all the time with everybody else... But the growing pains in a band, the egos and all that stuff that gets involved, it takes a toll on you. Sooner or later, it's going to come out. And in that case, it came out on stage in front of everybody. So, I can understand it."

Although Foreigner faced some disagreements during the early days of touring, the band was able to put their differences aside and said they are "really fortunate" that they "enjoy" performing with one another.

Foreigner has been nominated for three Grammys, and their songs have been featured on popular shows like "Miami Vice," "The Simpsons," "Arrested Development" and "Stranger Things."

During the course of their 50-year music career, several band members suffered from serious health issues: Gagliardi and McDonald died from cancer in 2014 and 2022, respectively; Gramm was diagnosed with a type of brain tumor in 1997; and Jones is currently battling Parkinson’s disease.

Greenwood shared a health update, as the band remains hopeful about Jones' attendance at their upcoming Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

"He has some serious health issues that he's taking care of. We all hope that he'll be with us at the induction ceremony," Greenwood said.

WATCH: FOREIGNER BAND MEMBERS SAY MICK JONES BATTLES ‘SERIOUS HEALTH ISSUES’

FOREIGNER ANNOUNCES FAREWELL CONCERT STARTING IN JULY 2023

"I would want him to be there… he is the founder. He is the visionary. He's the creative force behind Foreigner. So I hope he feels better really soon and that he will be with us."

"I know from all the times that I've spoken to him previously, that this is a big deal for him to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame," Hansen added.

"It's just like Al said… it's been a long time coming, and they very much deserve this honor… Even if he's not with us on stage… his thought process, and his vision is always being funneled through us."

"I think that has something to do with the reason why this band is still successful, because we're not trying to take it out of the vision… We understand what this is and what it should be," he explained.

WATCH: FOREIGNER FRONTMAN KELLY HANSEN REVEALS KEY TO BAND’S SUCCESS

After 22 years of eligibility, Foreigner will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at the 39th Annual Induction Ceremony on Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The band got a public push from Jones’ son-in-law Mark Ronson, who recruited musical friends such as Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Slash, Jack Black and the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith.

"I was blown away. I mean, we've waited a long time for this, and it's music's highest honor. Number one," Greenwood shared with Fox News Digital.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I'm grateful to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to finally, finally receive the recognition for our achievements… I was just elated."

When asked what the secret to being part of a successful band after nearly 50 years is, Hansen replied that the previous Foreigner band members had laid out an incredible foundation for the rock group.

"As a singer, I don't think that you could hope for a better catalog of songs with just wonderful arrangements, beautifully recorded originally and performed," the frontman remarked.

"To be able to carry around and try to conserve the legacy of this catalog of songs… It's a really rare thing… I truly feel very fortunate to be able to be in the position that I am and just doing what I can to make sure that we maintain the standard and really give these songs the meaning… the fortitude and the presentation that they deserve."

Foreigner, led by singer Gramm and guitarist Jones, recorded nine Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and six Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200, including their fourth studio album "4," which spent 10 weeks in the top spot in 1981.

The legendary band will join Cher, Peter Frampton, Mary J. Blige, A Tribe Called Quest, Kool & the Gang, Ozzy Osbourne, Dave Matthews Band, the late Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick, the late Alexis Korner, the late John Mayall and the late Big Mama Thornton in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.