Cardi B furious with young fans for not voting for Bernie Sanders, warns of a 2nd term for Trump

Cardi B held a fiery Instagram Live video Wednesday to chastise young people for not voting for Bernie Sanders and to warn about the dangers of a second term in the White House for Donald Trump.

The 27-year-old rapper, who vocally supported Sanders in his 2020 bid, got heated and pulled no punches with her younger followers after hearing the news that Sanders had officially suspended his campaign, effectively ending the 2020 primary process and making current delegate front-runner, Joe Biden, the presumptive nominee.

“As you guys know, Bernie dropped out of the race. He dropped out of the race. And you know he dropped out of the race? I’m guessing he dropped out because, I’m seeing, he probably saw that he didn’t have a good chance at winning,” Cardi yelled at her followers in an Instagram Live video. “The s--- that gets me mad about it is that it’s like, I see a lot of young people… On the Internet always lying. You mother f-----s, you young mother f-----s, I’m getting sick of y’all. I’m about to start hanging out with my grandma’s friends because they vote!”

She continued: “Y’all be like ‘we love Bernie.’ I’ve been seeing all over Twitter like, y’all love Bernie, y’all love Bernie, but you all wasn’t voting, y’all wasn’t voting! What the f--- was up with that?”

Sanders held a commanding lead over his fellow Democratic presidential hopefuls, especially Biden, in the first few primary states. However, the former vice president took a commanding lead on Super Tuesday that the Sanders campaign simply couldn't bounce back from.

Cardi went on to note that she now has to educate herself on Biden since she feels it’s very important to rally behind a Democrat to ensure that Trump does not secure another term in the White House.

“I don’t really know much about Biden but I’m going to have to get… I’m going to have to start researching him, and researching him, and learning more about this man because… Whoever the f---. I do not want 45 to be president again.”

She continued: “This s--- is very f---ing serious and y’all not taking it mother f---ing serious. Right now, the state that America is in, we got no time to play around. You really got to think about yourself. We’re about to go into another recession.”

She explained that the end of the coronavirus pandemic will just be the beginning of the country’s problems after the economy takes an inevitable dip thanks to countless Americans being out of work as all non-essential businesses are forced to shutter in an effort to curtail the spread of the virus.

“Do you really want 45 to be in charge of the recession? F---ing Obama cleaned the recession up and he did the best he can. 45, he’s not capable of f---ing handling what this country is going to mother f---ing come up with…. He’s not, he’s not,” she concluded. “And, if you think that he gives a f--- about minorities with no job, dead f---ing wrong. Dead f---ing wrong.”