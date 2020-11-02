Cardi B files to dismiss divorce from husband Offset: report

Cardi B has reportedly called off her divorce from Offset.

According to TMZ, the rapper filed documents Monday in Georgia to dismiss the divorce "without prejudice." She originally filed for divorce in September.

At the time, the 27-year-old Grammy winner shared she was seeking to legally part ways from the Migos emcee, 28, because they were having heated arguments as of late.

“I wanted to let y’all know I have shed not one tear,” Cardi told her fans in an Instagram Live video.

CARDI B FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM OFFSET AFTER 3 YEARS OF MARRIAGE

In the blacked-out video, she spoke to her followers candidly and admitted she has cried over her husband’s past cheating scandals, but was adamant that previous or current infidelity was not a factor in her decision to separate.

“This time, I wasn’t crying. It’s not because of cheating,” she stated firmly.

In June 2018, Cardi confirmed that the couple had secretly tied the knot in September 2017 after Offset popped the question at the Philly Powerhouse concert and Cardi said yes on the spot.

Their daughter Kulture was born in July 2018.

CARDI B, OFFSET ARE DIVORCING BECAUSE THEY ARGUE, THE RAPPER SAYS

Six months after saying “I do,” Cardi revealed on social media that the pair had split. The announcement came after rumors swirled that Offset had been unfaithful in their marriage, according to People magazine.

Offset then showed up unannounced to Cardi’s set at Rolling Loud in 2018.

“I just want to tell you I’m sorry, baby. I love you,” he pleaded to a visibly upset Cardi, but the two reconciled in 2019.

CARDI B DEFENDS HUSBAND OFFSET AGAINST ALLEGATIONS HE HIT ON TEKASHI 6IX9INE'S GIRLFRIEND

She also recounted to the publication the backlash she faced from fans following her decision to let Offset back into her life.

“When me and my husband got into our issues—you know, he cheated and everything—and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me,” she recalled.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.