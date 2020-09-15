Cardi B files for divorce from Offset after 3 years of marriage

Cardi B has officially called it quits with Offset after three years of marriage.

The rapper and actress filed to divorce the Migos emcee on Tuesday, according to court documents obtained by Fox News that list Cardi – whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar – as the plaintiff in the matter and Offset, real name Kiari Cephus, as the defendant.

The divorce filing comes just days after the "WAP" performer shared a cryptic message to her Instagram Story, which read “her heart finally told her to stop wasting her time.” She also added the caption, “it’s time” with a winking emoji, according to Hollywood Unlocked.

The dissolution filing indicates that Cardi, 27, is seeking primary physical and legal custody of the pair’s only daughter, Kulture, 2. Cardi also requested that Offset, 28, provide child support, although the amount is unclear at this moment, according to TMZ.

There is also no current indication on whether she has requested spousal support from the “Rick Flair Drip” rapper but said she wants Offset to cover her legal fees.

The gossip site said Cardi expressed in her filing that "there are no prospects for a reconciliation" with Offset and said they’ve been separated for some time.

Cardi also asked for "an equitable division of all marital assets,” which could be an indication that there was no prenuptial agreement in place.

In June 2018, Cardi confirmed that the couple had secretly tied the knot in September 2017 after Offset popped the question at the Philly Powerhouse concert and Cardi said yes on the spot. They’ve endured a tumultuous three years since.

Six months after saying “I do,” Cardi revealed on social media that the pair had split. The announcement came after rumors swirled that Offset had been unfaithful in their marriage, according to People magazine.

Offset then showed up unannounced to Cardi’s set at Rolling Loud in 2018. “I just want to tell you I’m sorry, baby. I love you,” he pleaded to a visibly upset Cardi but the two reconciled in 2019.

She also recounted to the publication the backlash she faced from fans following her decision to let Offset back into her life.

“When me and my husband got into our issues—you know, he cheated and everything—and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me,” she recalled.

“But it’s real-life sh-t," the “Hustlers” star stated. "If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation.”

“Then, if you get back with them, it’s like, how could you? You let all of us down."

