Cardi B, Offset are divorcing because they argue, the rapper says

Cardi B confirmed for her fans that she has filed for divorce.

The 27-year-old Grammy winner and mother of one shared she is seeking to legally part ways from her rapper husband, Offset, 28, because the couple has been having heated arguments as of late.

“I wanted to let y’all know I have shed not one tear,” Cardi said in an Instagram Live video on Friday.

In the blacked-out video, she spoke to her followers candidly and admitted she has cried over her husband’s past cheating scandals, but was adamant that previous or current infidelity was not a factor in her decision to separate.

“This time, I wasn’t crying. It’s not because of cheating,” she stated firmly.

And for people who speculated that Offset potentially had another baby on the way with a woman outside their marriage, Cardi denied it.

“I got tired of not seeing things eye-to-eye,” she continued. “So before – when you feel like it’s just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I’d rather just leave. You know what I’m saying.”

“Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do grow apart. I’ve been with this man for four years,” Cardi explained. “I have a kid with this man, I have a household with this man. Sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments and the buildups. You get tired sometimes. And before something bad happens, before you get left, before you get cheated on, sometimes you just wanna leave. What is so bad about that?”

The celebrity news blog, Hollywood Unlocked, broke the story on Cardi’s divorce on Tuesday, which is notably the same blog that broke the news on the Tristian Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating scandal in February 2019.

Initial court papers stated Cardi was seeking primary physical custody of her 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari, however, the paperwork was amended a day after the divorce became public knowledge, according to TMZ.

Cardi is seeking an “amicable” divorce, the paperwork reads.

When the pair separated in 2018 after multiple public cheating accusations against Offset, Cardi mentioned divorce was always a possibility for the pair in a now-deleted Instagram video.

"We are really good friends and we are really good business partners, you know he's always somebody that I run to, to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time," she said in the video at the time. "I don’t know. It might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father."