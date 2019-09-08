Expand / Collapse search
©2019 FOX News Network, LLC.

Cara Delevingne kisses Ashley Benson as they watch Serena Williams at US Open

By Dan Cain | The Sun
Cara Delevingne kissed girlfriend Ashley Benson as the loved-up couple watched the US Open women's final yesterday.

The smitten pair shared the passionate kiss inside the Arthur Ashe stadium as Serena Williams lost in straight sets to Canadian Bianca Andreescu.

Model and actress Cara, 27, looked stylish in a brown leather jacket and beret while Ashley went for a navy blazer.

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson share a kiss during the 2019 US Open Women's final on Sept. 07, 2019 in New York City.

There were plenty of emotions during the game, with Cara looking animated over the on-court action.

Actress Ashley, 29, was relaxed as she rested her head on Cara's shoulder as her girlfriend wrapped an arm around her shoulder.

The British model recently told Marie Claire she wasn't looking for romance with "Pretty Little Liars" star Ashley when they met on the set of Alex Ross Perry’s "Her Smell" film in 2018.

Cara said: "We weren’t looking for it. It was really just very authentic and natural.”

Cara has spoken about her relationship with Ashley once before, at the TrevorLIVE Gala in June.

She explained why she went Instagram official with their romance then.

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson attend the 2019 US Open Women's final on Sept. 07, 2019 in New York City.

She said: "I don't know—because it is Pride, it's been 50 years since Stonewall [Riots] happened, and I don't know. It's been just about our one year anniversary, so why not?"

The couple stunned fans when they recently revealed they got married in Vegas.

The "Suicide Squad" actress and" Pretty Little Liars" star paid £245 to tie the knot.

After being declared “wife and wife” by a Presley impersonator, they posed for their first photos as newlyweds in a pink Cadillac.

Just a handful of guests — thought to have included Charlize Theron, The Jonas Brothers and Sophie Turner — witnessed the ceremony at the Little Vegas Chapel in Las Vegas Boulevard.

However, a source has since told E! that the ceremony wasn't legally binding.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.