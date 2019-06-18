Expand / Collapse search
Cara Delevingne confirms year-long romance with Ashley Benson

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson did very little to deny their relationship, but the supermodel finally confirmed it officially on Monday — though she still side-stepped labeling their love.

When asked about the video she shared Friday smooching Benson, Delevingne, 26, quipped to E! News at the TrevorLIVE gala, "It's Pride [Month]. It's been 50 years since Stonewall happened, and it's been just about our year anniversary, so why not?"

"I don't like the 'official' thing," she said of giving their relationship a title, "but it's just a little something."

Delevingne also gave Benson, 29, a sweet shoutout during her speech at the event.

“I also have another very special woman in this room to thank and you know who you are,” the British-born beauty said (via Page Six). “She’s one of the people who help me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought.”

The "Pretty Little Liars" actress and "Valerian" star were first linked last summer.

Benson further ignited rumors that they were a couple when she commented "mine" on one of Delevingne's Instagram photos.