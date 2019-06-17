Cara Delevingne reignites Ashley Benson dating rumors with kissing video for Pride Month

Cara Delevingne is packing on the PDA with rumored girlfriend Ashley Benson in honor of Pride.

The 26-year-old model posted an Instagram video over the weekend of her grabbing Benson’s face and passionately kissing the “Pretty Little Liars” star.

She captioned the clip “#Pride,” adding rainbow, heart eyes, and heart emojis. Benson, 29, responded with three black heart emojis.

The women first sparked dating rumors in August 2018 after they were spotted locking lips in London.

Soon after, Benson fueled speculation by wearing a necklace with the initials “C” and “A” on it.

In September 2018, Benson seemingly confirmed their relationship by commenting “mine” under one of Delevingne’s Instagram photos. She also wrote, “I can see your .”

June is renowned as gay pride month in honor of the Stonewall Riots, which occurred on June 28, 1969. Other celebrities who are part of the LGBTQ community, like Ellen Page, have also taken to social media to open up about their love.

