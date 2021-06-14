Expand / Collapse search
Chrissy Teigen’s cyberbullying apology prompts reactions from husband John Legend, more stars: We 'see you'

Some of Teigen's friends left votes of support under her Instagram post

By Julius Young | Fox News
Chrissy Teigen poured her heart out on social media Monday after she was skewered by accusations of cyberbullying – and now some of Teigen's loved ones are leaving votes of support for her post. 

On Monday, the 35-year-old took to Twitter to share a lengthy post she penned on Medium addressing the "VERY humbling few weeks" and offering her apologies to anyone she may have hurt. 

"Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past," she stated.

The star then went on to unequivocally denounce her past actions.

"I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry," she wrote.

"Sending love," actress Yvette Nicole Brown commented under the post, while Teigen’s husband, John Legend, took the route of many of her other friends and added heart emojis in lieu of written words.

Zoe Saldana issued a defense of Teigen while letting the model know that her words did not go unheard.

"The trolling that you are receiving is also uncalled for," wrote Saldana. "I see you and respect you."

Jennifer Garner and "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards also left heart emojis under the post.

In Teigen’s post, the "Cravings" author explained that she got swept up in the early days of Twitter, when people were having fun posting random quips, musings and observations on the platform. This included "pop culture pile-ons" that the star now realizes weren’t as harmless as she thought. 

Chrissy Teigen broke her silence after weeks away from social media amid cyberbullying accusations.

Chrissy Teigen broke her silence after weeks away from social media amid cyberbullying accusations. (Getty)

"In reality, I was insecure, immature and in a world where I thought I needed to impress strangers to be accepted," she wrote. "If there was a pop culture pile-on, I took to Twitter to try to gain attention and show off what I at the time believed was a crude, clever, harmless quip. I thought it made me cool and relatable if I poked fun at celebrities."

Teigen wrote that she’s ashamed it took being publicly called out by some of her cyberbullying victims like Courtney Stodden for her to understand that "words have consequences and there are real people behind the Twitter handles I went after."

Perez Hilton issued a lengthy reply comment admitting that Teigen's heartfelt post "resonates with me deeply" and that he believes "people can still grow and change for the better."

"I do not believe people should be punished forever for the mistakes of their past," he wrote. "Sometimes I feel like I'm in the minority on that point. ‘I SEE YOUEREE GROWTH and evolution.’"

Chrissy Teigen, right, was accused of cyberbullying by Courtney Stodden.

Chrissy Teigen, right, was accused of cyberbullying by Courtney Stodden. (Getty)

The star went on to note the irony of learning the consequences of trolling by being trolled herself online. 

Ultimately, Teigen made a promise to do better and spread nothing but love with her platform going forward. She also makes sure to note that it’s OK if her apology isn’t enough to get people she let down on her side again. 

"I won’t ask for your forgiveness, only your patience and tolerance," the star concluded. "I ask that you allow me, as I promise to allow you, to own past mistakes and be given the opportunity to seek self improvement and change."

