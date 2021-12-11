Jamie Foxx to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities show off massive Christmas light displays on California mansions

Celebrities went all out this holiday season with their outdoor Christmas lights displays.

Jeff Bezos, Kim Kardashian, Jamie Foxx, Kourtney Kardashian and others decorated their oversized California homes with tons of bright lights.

Foxx's 40-acre property was decked out. The trees lining the drive to the actor's $10.5 million home have been decorated in blue, red, purple, green and orange lights. Other trees on the property are covered in multicolor lights.

Foxx bought the property, located in the Hidden Valley area of Los Angeles, back in 2007. The 17,000 square foot home features 10 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. The home includes a library, formal living and dining room, full gym, gourmet kitchen, a breakfast room, game rooms and family rooms, according to Variety.

Bezos and Lauren Sanchez' home also featured a massive Christmas display. The trees around the $165 million home, located near Sunset Boulevard, were decorated in red, green or white lights.

The 12,254 square foot home features eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The home includes a formal living room with an antique fireplace, an indoor-outdoor bar, a game room and a den with a fireplace.

Kim Kardashian, who recently paid her estranged husband Kanye West $23 million for the Hollywood Hills mansion, went all out for Christmas this year.

Kim made sure white lights were strung in every tree lining the property

The 15,000 square foot home is now worth $60 million after the couple previously sunk $20 million into the property for a renovation project, according to Kris Jenner. The build out added a multitude of hallways, two pools, a vineyard and a sink, as previously reported.

Kourtney Kardashian's Christmas lights display mirrored her sister's. The reality TV star's trees were also strung with warm white lights.

Kourtney's 11, 746 square-foot Calabasas home features six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The mansion sits on a 1.86 acre lot and includes a chef’s kitchen, game and children’s play room, spa, sauna, elevator and theater.