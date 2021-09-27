Cameron Diaz explains why she’s not attracted to husband Benji Madden’s twin brother: 'They're so different'

Cameron Diaz only has eyes for one man.

The 49-year-old star is currently married to Good Charlotte musician Benji Madden, who she tied the knot with in 2015 after meeting him through her friend Nicole Richie, and her own beau, Benji's identical twin brother Joel.

"I met [my husband] through my now sister-in-law and brother-in-law," Diaz said during an interview on the "Anna Faris is Unqualified" podcast, per People magazine. "I met them first and then they didn't set us up but we were in the same room because of them, and then we found each other."

Diaz added that once she came across Benji, she wondered why she "didn't see him before."

"Which is funny because you saw his twin brother," noted her business partner Katherine Power.

Diaz responded: "They're not the same, they're so different. Even though they're twins, they're very, very different obviously."

The "Annie" star then dove back into her story about first meeting her man.

"I saw him walking towards me and I was like, 'Huh, he's hot, I haven't seen him before,'" she recalled. "But then when I saw him, like who he was, that's what made me really be like, 'Oh you, you're special, you're the guy, you're the hidden gem in my life.'"

The actress and musician would go on to marry not long after and welcomed a daughter, Raddix Madden, in December of 2019.

During a 2020 appearance on the YouTube series "Makeup & Friends," Diaz gushed over her hubby.

"I love being married," she said at the time. "The best thing that ever happened to me is finding my husband and our partnership and his friendship and all that."

Since meeting Madden in 2014, Diaz has left acting behind, even hinting that she's unsure whether she'll ever take another role.