Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Couples
Published

Cameron Diaz explains why she’s not attracted to husband Benji Madden’s twin brother: 'They're so different'

Benji and Joel Madden are members of the rock band Good Charlotte

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Cameron Diaz only has eyes for one man.

The 49-year-old star is currently married to Good Charlotte musician Benji Madden, who she tied the knot with in 2015 after meeting him through her friend Nicole Richie, and her own beau, Benji's identical twin brother Joel.

"I met [my husband] through my now sister-in-law and brother-in-law," Diaz said during an interview on the "Anna Faris is Unqualified" podcast, per People magazine. "I met them first and then they didn't set us up but we were in the same room because of them, and then we found each other."

Diaz added that once she came across Benji, she wondered why she "didn't see him before."

DREW BARRYMORE, CAMERON DIAZ PRAISED FOR THEIR NATURAL BEAUTY IN REUNION PHOTO: 'SO REFRESHING'

"Which is funny because you saw his twin brother," noted her business partner Katherine Power.

Cameron Diaz has been married to guitarist Benji Madden since 2015.

Cameron Diaz has been married to guitarist Benji Madden since 2015. (Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for REVOLVE)

Diaz responded: "They're not the same, they're so different. Even though they're twins, they're very, very different obviously."

The "Annie" star then dove back into her story about first meeting her man.

CAMERON DIAZ SAYS SHE FEELS 'WHOLE' AFTER LEAVING ACTING: 'I JUST REALLY WANTED TO MAKE MY LIFE MANAGEABLE'

"I saw him walking towards me and I was like, 'Huh, he's hot, I haven't seen him before,'" she recalled. "But then when I saw him, like who he was, that's what made me really be like, 'Oh you, you're special, you're the guy, you're the hidden gem in my life.'"

The actress and musician would go on to marry not long after and welcomed a daughter, Raddix Madden, in December of 2019.

Good Charlotte musicians Joel (left) and Benji (right) Madden.

Good Charlotte musicians Joel (left) and Benji (right) Madden. (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Republic Records)

During a 2020 appearance on the YouTube series "Makeup & Friends," Diaz gushed over her hubby.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I love being married," she said at the time. "The best thing that ever happened to me is finding my husband and our partnership and his friendship and all that."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Since meeting Madden in 2014, Diaz has left acting behind, even hinting that she's unsure whether she'll ever take another role.

Trending