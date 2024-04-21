Calista Flockhart jokes Harrison Ford was 'some lascivious old man' when they first met

Calista Flockhart had an inkling who Harrison Ford was before she went on a first date with her future husband.

Flockhart was with "Ally McBeal" songwriter and co-star Vonda Shepherd at the Golden Globe awards in 2002 when Ford first introduced himself to Calista. When asked if she thought, "Oh my God, Han Solo is talking to me," Flockhart's answer was simple.

"I didn’t, because I had never seen ‘Star Wars,’ which I know sounds really crazy," Flockhart told The Sunday Times. "But I grew up in a small town without a movie theatre."

She added, "I was aware of who Harrison Ford was! But I didn’t think, ‘Oh this is Indiana Jones.’ It was more along the lines of, ‘This is some lascivious old man and what is he doing at our table?’ I was being a smarta--."

After chatting for a while, they later met up for a drink. Ford said in the past that he, "lured her up to my house, and we danced, and then I took her home."

"Yes, it was very proper," Flockhart agreed. As for a few of their similarities, they both enjoy doing crosswords together, and Calista said, "I like to cook, and he likes to eat."

While she prefers staying grounded by hiking on trails, the aviation enthusiast takes to the sky whenever he can – a hobby she'll never ask him to stop pursuing.

"No, that would be useless. Of course I worry, but I’m happy he’s happy," she said.

Harrison and Calista married in Santa Fe, New Mexico, in 2010. He was 67, and she was 45 when they said "I do," and they celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in June.

The "Indiana Jones" actor told Hello! Magazine in 2003 that he was head over heels in love with the "Capote vs. The Swans" star shortly into their relationship.

"Romantic love is one of the most exciting and fulfilling kinds of love, and I think there is a potential for it at any stage of your life," Ford said. "I was not surprised that I was able to fall in love, and I wasn’t surprised that I did."

When it came to their 22-year age gap, Flockhart was honest about their romance.

"It doesn't faze me. Sometimes I even say, 'Wow, I keep forgetting that he's 22 years older than me.' It doesn't factor into our relationship at all."

The couple share one son together, Liam Flockhart, who the actress adopted prior to their relationship, and Ford adopted after they wed.