Cain Velasquez explains challenges of moving from UFC to WWE

Cain Velasquez is a two-time UFC heavyweight champion who left the octagon for the wrestling ring. Fox News caught up Velasquez recent to talk about his UFC retirement and his new role at WWE.

Velasquez, who said he hopes to have the same success as Ronda Rousey, will compete with fellow WWE star Rey Mysterio at the Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. Mysterio said there "is no doubt" they will beat the competition.

Fox News: Cain, was it an easy decision to retire from UFC?

Cain Valesquez: It wasn't an easy decision. First, you know, as I love MMA, I've always loved MMA. But there's a bigger task at hand for me right now: fighting Brock Lesnar again and beating him. I miss it as far as going out competing, but I still get to practice it and I still get to do it when I go out and compete in this platform now.

Fox News: Rey, you've hinted at retirement recently, is there an end in sight for you?

Rey Mysterio: I was really stuck on thinking that it was my time to hang up the mask...I felt deeply in my heart that I was losing my beat, you know, and I honestly think that my son, Dominic, the promise that I had made him of being able to share the ring with him one day that completely went out of my head when I was thinking of retiring and he brought that thought back and it just kept me back on the grind. And now with this happening, having Cain by my side, you know, it's just it's like a whole new Rey Mysterio.

RONDA ROUSEY SPEAKS OUT ON UNCERTAIN WWE FUTURE, WRESTLEMANIA INJURY AND STARTING A FAMILY

Fox News: Cain, what challenges did you face going from UFC to professional wrestling?

Cain: Yeah, I would say a lot of challenges. They are obviously two different sports, you know, wrestling and MMA. You do things differently, different techniques. I'm still crash coursing it, learning as much as I can, watching as much video as I can. Just kind of live it, you know, live pro wrestling.

Fox News: Cain, nine years ago you defeated Brock Lesnar for the UFC heavyweight championship and now you're making your WWE in-ring debut where you'll face him. Will you beat Brock and walk out the new WWE Champion?

Cain: Well, I will and it's not about lightning. That's all chance. This is all skill and hard work and determination and I'm determined to go out there and beat him again.

HULK HOGAN SAFE AFTER SURVIVING 'CRAZY' AIRPLANE LANDING

Fox News: Rey, do you think Cain is ready?

Rey: Well, Brock was afraid when he appeared on the first Smackdown on FOX. The words that you hear from Cain are inspiring words. Words that come from somebody that wants to plant his name inside a WWE ring. You know, he's committed, he's disciplined, and there's no doubt in my mind that he wants to put another scar on the side of Brock's face.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News: Cain, what would say to any fans or wrestlers who might hate you for getting this championship match on your debut?

Cain: You just focus on the task at hand. That's what I'm here to do. Let's focus on the task at hand. My task is to go out there and beat Brock. There's always going to be haters. You know, whether you're at the top or the bottom, it doesn't matter. That's all just fuel to yourself to get better. And to prove them wrong. And obviously, you know, later on down the road to get them behind you once they know that you're legit.

WWE Crown Jewel emanates from the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, streaming live on WWE Network on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 1 p.m. ET/8 p.m. AST.