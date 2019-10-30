Hulk Hogan safe after surviving 'crazy' airplane landing

Hulk Hogan was forced to abruptly change planes after a “crazy” landing that left one aircraft with damage to its tires and brakes.

According to a video obtained by TMZ, the 66-year-old former professional wrestler’s plane was grounded in Iceland on Tuesday while on the way to Saudi Arabia for the pay-per-view WWE “Crown Jewel” event.

“Alright guys, we are here in Iceland and there’s our plane that we just had a really hard landing on. We blew out the tires and the brakes have melted. That thing’s not going anywhere,” Hogan explains in the video taken from the tarmac.

Fortunately, a friend of his from Minnesota happened to be in the area and agreed to let him board his plane to ensure he arrived at the event on time.

“So, over there is a buddy of ours and he’s got the same type of plane we were on and he’s going to be graceful enough to let us climb on board and continue the journey. A former Minnesota boy. We’re going to make it,” Hogan says in the video.

The star concluded by commenting on the experience of such a hard landing.

“Anyway, quite an experience. Landing and having all that crazy stuff happening, so… we’ll keep you guys updated,” he said.

It’s unclear at this time exactly what happened to Hogan’s first plane or if there were any injuries as a result of the rough ride back to the ground. Representatives for Hogan did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

TMZ reports that fellow WWE legend Jimmy Hart was on board the flight as well at the time. The outlet notes that they are expected to be on time for the event, where Hogan won’t be wrestling but rather leading a team of five current pros against rival Ric Flair and his own hand-picked team of five.