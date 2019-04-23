Ronda Rousey speaks out on uncertain WWE future, Wrestlemania injury and starting a family

Ronda Rousey reiterated that she's taking time off from the WWE to try to have a baby — and that she's still recovering from a pinkie injury she suffered at WrestleMania 35.

In a YouTube vlog, Rousey, 32, revealed that she had to undergo surgery to mend the fracture.

She'll have the digit in a cast for a month, as well as two pins in her hand. When they're removed, Rousey plans on traveling the world with husband Travis Brown to begin her now-infamous #impregnationvacation.

RONDA ROUSEY DROPS HER OWN PIPE BOMB IN VIDEO: 'F—K THE WWE'

She said in the video that when she originally approached the WWE, she wanted to wrestle for them for a few months before starting a family. It turned into an entire year at the company.

"It just sort of snowballed into, instead of being like, a small detour in my life, became my whole life for an entire year and I completely fell in love with it," she said. "As time went on in the company ... I ended up getting the title and it became a real possibility that women could be the main event in WrestleMania ... I decided to stick around and we planned, after WrestleMania — me and my amazing husband here — would go off and start trying to start our family."

8 THINGS YOU DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT RONDA ROUSEY

"Impregnation vacations," Brown quipped.

WRESTLING SUPERSTAR RONDA ROUSEY LEAVING WWE WHEN CONTRACT ENDS: REPORT

“As for WWE plans in the future, we want to have a baby first," Rousey said. "I don’t know what it’s like to have a baby. I could look down at this beautiful child and be like ‘F—k everything, I don’t care about anything else other than this baby.’ And you’ll never see me again ... Or, I could be like my mom, who trained while she was eight months pregnant and then won the US Open six weeks after giving birth, which was unbelievable. I don’t think I’m going to try and aspire to her level."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"But I’m just saying, you never know," she admitted. "I don’t want to make any promises about the future when I don’t know how I’m gonna feel in the future.”