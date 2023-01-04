Busy Philipps shares shocking video footage of her falling down steps: 'How am I not dead?'

Busy Philipps is boldly getting back up after experiencing a traumatic fall.

The "Dawson’s Creek" alum took to Instagram on New Year’s Eve to share a video of her home security footage during the terrifying moment.

In the video, what appears to be a dog ran down the stairs, and Philipps tumbled down immediately after.

While the 43-year-old actress stood up after she tripped, objects such as pumpkins are seen rolled into the streets following Philipps' fall.

After the "White Chicks" star had a moment to process the fall, she pulled out her phone, petted the dog and walked back up the stairs.

She was seen wearing a sparkly dress with a black jacket over and black boots.

Philipps posted the shocking video with the song "I Know The End" by Phoebe Bridgers.

Her celebrity friends reacted to the Instagram post and made a few encouraging comments.

Netflix’s "Queer Eye" star Jonathan Van Ness said, "But the pop up was so hardcore! Ear rings check / ears attached still, okay going back to watch again."

"Hamilton" actress Renée Elise Goldsberry responded with a sweet reaction, "You posted it! Brava! How you get back up is what matters! Thx for your shining example!"

The "Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best" podcast host got candid about the fall during an October episode titled "Busy Almost DIED!"

Philipps compared her fall to the meme of a fake Jason Derulo tripping on the Met Gala steps that surfaced on the internet.

"That is literally in my head what was happening. I was flying … when I landed on the sidewalk, I was like looking up at the trees, and I was like, ‘How am I not dead?'" she questioned.

Although Philipps did not sustain any injuries, she expressed on her podcast that she is happy her life did not end after the fall.

"I’m not gonna f---ing die falling down stairs, I can’t. What a bummer. It’s not for me."