Busy Philipps says she's struggling under quarantine with husband Marc Silverstein

Busy Philipps revealed that she and husband Marc Silverstein have been finding it difficult to be quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Cougar Town” actress married Silverstein in 2007 and are parents to two daughters, Birdie Leigh, 11, and Cricket Pearl, 6. Like many celebrities and countless other people across the world, they’re practicing social distancing and largely staying at home together at all times. However, the actress revealed that the constant exposure to each other was causing a bit of a strain on their marriage.

“It’s the worst. I mean, I obviously couldn’t do it without him, but ugh,” she told Us Weekly on May 12. “Listen, it’s been a process — like everything — but we have been making a point to make sure … that the other one gets time to themselves.”

She continued: “So for Marc, a lot of times he really enjoys sitting outside by himself in the middle of the day, which is great. When he’s out there, I’m like, ‘I’m not texting him, I’m not asking him where the spatula is that he was the last one to use.’ It’s just, like, go outside, sit down, look at your phone, look at Twitter, do whatever you want to do for an hour.”

Philipps explained that, while Silverstein takes time for himself in the daytime, she tries to find her solitude from both her husband and their kids in the evening time when things slow down.

“I prefer the evening [or the] afternoon when I know all the kids’ homework, everything is done and they’re just playing or watching TV or doing whatever they’re doing,” the actress explained. “I go up onto my balcony. I call it balcony time,” she explained.

However, just because they’ve had to adjust their schedules to carve out time away from each other doesn’t mean that they’re not making it a point to touch base as a married couple as often as possible.

“We’ve been making it a point, recently especially, to have really nice dinners together. He’s been cooking,” she told Us Weekly. “I am very, very lucky. He’s like a gourmet chef. It’s totally nuts, the kind of stuff he is able to whip up in this quarantine time. So he’s been making these really beautiful dinners for us. Then he’ll bring it up to the balcony and we’ll eat out there together and have some nice time.”

She noted that sometimes they’ll allow their children to join them, but other times they keep it just the two of them.

“We just do some family time, but also a lot of times it’s just me and Marc. It’s nice,” she added.

The actress previously revealed that she and Silverstein were on the brink of divorce in 2016. In her book “This Will Only Hurt a Little," Philipps revealed that she began having an “emotional boyfriend” after asking her current husband for a divorce. However, Marc made a commitment to change and it seems to have worked out for them.

“He didn’t want to get divorced. He wanted a chance to change,” she wrote in the 2018 book. “He said I owed our family that.”