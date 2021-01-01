Busy Philipps reveals her child Birdie, 12, is gay, prefers they/them pronouns

Busy Philipps has made a big reveal about one of her children.

The "Dawson's Creek" alum spoke about her 12-year-old child Birdie on an episode of her "Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best" podcast and shared that Birdie is gay.

"For those of you who are my friends listening at home, this is the first you’re hearing that Birdie is gay and out," said Philipps, 41, per Just Jared. "Birdie told us at 10 years old and we immediately… I mean obviously, I knew that Birdie knew."

The star shares both Birdie and her daughter Cricket Pearl, 7, with her husband, filmmaker Marc Silverstein.

BUSY PHILIPPS SAYS SHE'S STRUGGLING UNDER QUARANTINE WITH HUSBAND MARC SILVERSTEIN

Additionally, Philipps shared that rather than she/her pronouns, Birdie prefers to go by they/them pronouns, which has been an adjustment for the actress.

"I said, ‘You know, Bird, I’ve been doing a bad job with the pronouns,'" said the "Cougar Town" actress.

BUSY PHILIPPS GOES ON EPIC RANT OVER E! SHOW CANCELLATION, 11-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER RIPS NETWORK, TOO

She continued: "Because Birdie said that they would like their pronouns to be they/them, and I haven’t been doing it, and I said because I have this public persona and I want Birdie to be in control of their own narrative and not have to answer to anybody outside of our friends and family if they don’t want to."

Young Birdie had no reservations about her mother sharing the information.

"Bird was like, 'I don’t give a f--k. You can talk about how I’m gay and out; you can talk about my pronouns. That would be cool with me. That’s great,'" Philipps explained. "So I said, 'OK, I can talk about it on the podcast.'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She added: "So Birdie, my out kid, prefers they/them. I f--k up sometimes, but I’m trying my best at that, too."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER