Bryan Cranston opens up about coronavirus recovery, hanging out with Tom Hanks after symptoms subsided

Bryan Cranston opened up about his and his wife’s coronavirus symptoms and recovery in a recent interview.

The “Breaking Bad” actor also spoke about his bond with Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who both tested positive earlier this year.

Cranston, 64, revealed on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” on Tuesday that he and his wife, Robin Deaden, were diagnosed with the virus “very early on” during the first week “everything had shut down.”

“I didn't think that the world needed another celebrity saying, 'Hey, I had it!' so I just didn't say anything and went about my way," the “Malcolm in the Middle” alum said.

Cranston eventually revealed via social media last month that he had contracted COVID-19.

"We were very fortunate," he said of his "mild symptoms.” The actor said he and Deaden, 66, only experienced a "couple days of feeling achy" and "a week of severe lethargy."

Cranston also shared that he lost his taste and sense of smell for a "couple months" but they have "since come back to about 75 percent."

"I count my blessings that that was the extent of my sacrifice," he said.

Cranston continued: "I had the antibodies and [wasn't] infected anymore and so I thought now is the time to give plasma."

The “Upside” actor revealed that while he was recording the process of donating plasma at the UCLA Blood & Platelet Center, doctors asked him to post about it on social media and use his platform to encourage his fans to do the same.

"I thought, 'OK, this is a good reason for me to now out myself and say I had COVID-19 and I was very fortunate and maybe if you had it and are fine now, maybe you can give plasma to those truly suffering,'" Cranston recalled.

The actor then revealed he connected with Hanks, 64, and Wilson, 63, to talk about their symptoms after the couple publicly revealed they tested positive for coronavirus while in Australia.

“When they came back, the four of us had dinner together and we looked at each other and said, 'I think we can do this because we all had it, we're all not infected anymore' and at the time we thought, 'Oh, we can't get it again,'” Cranston said of the hangout.

He added: “Now that is still uncertain, but if it is possible to be reinfected, I can fight it off."

“But my heart goes out to those people who have passed and those suffering,” Cranston concluded. “If any of you watching now had it and got through it ... if you can consider giving plasma to your local blood bank, it will help many, many people.”

In July, Cranston posted the video of his plasma donation process. He explained that it took about an hour and that the doctors extracted 840 milliliters of plasma from him. To pass the time, he said he watched the movie “A Face in the Crowd.”

“I was one of the lucky ones. Mild symptoms. I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant,” he captioned the post. “We can prevail — but ONLY if we follow the rules. Be well — Stay well.”