Bruce Willis
Published

Emma Heming says Bruce Willis' 'compassionate' youngest daughter is educating herself on his dementia

The 'Die Hard' actor's family announced in February that the 68-year-old had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Bruce Willis diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia Video

Bruce Willis diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia

Behavioral neurologist Dr. Bruce Miller discusses actor Bruce Willis' diagnosis and explains the accompanying symptoms.

Emma Heming Willis on Monday shared that her 9-year-old daughter Evelyn is educating herself on her father Bruce Willis’ disease after his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis

"So, I have to tell you this story, and I'm going to try and do it without crying because when Evelyn told me this I was an absolute puddle," the 44-year-old shared in a video post on her Instagram. 

She said her daughter asked her a few days ago, "Did you know that people with dementia can become severely dehydrated?"

Heming Willis told her daughter she was not aware of that but inquired how she knew. 

BRUCE WILLIS' WIFE EMMA IS ADDING TO HER ‘DEMENTIA CARE TOOLBOX’ AMID ACTOR'S DIAGNOSIS

Bruce Willis with daughter Evelyn

Emma Heming Willis said her youngest daughter Evelyn, 9, took the initiative to educate herself about Bruce WIllis' dementia. (Bruce Willis/Instagram)

"She said, 'Well, I was at school the other day,’ and she said, ‘and I had some free time, and I was looking up fun facts about dementia.’" 

While the mom of two said looking up "fun facts" about dementia "isn’t funny, it’s kinda funny," she added, touching her heart, because she said it reminded her that Evelyn "really is her father’s child because these two really just love some random facts."

Bruce Willis looking at Emma Heming Willis

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis have two daughters: Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9. (VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

She said she told Evelyn they would always make sure Willis had a bottle of water with him, and explained to her, "That is the most loving and compassionate thing that you can do is be curious and educate yourself on your dad’s disease." 

Expanding on that idea in a second video, Heming Willis said one of the "most loving and compassionate things we can do" as caregivers and family and friends of people who have been diagnosed with an illness is to "educate ourselves about our loved one’s disease."

She added, "So, keep educating yourself, stay curious and remember to hydrate your loved ones." 

The "Die Hard" actor has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, his family announced in February. He had a previous diagnosis with aphasia last year and stepped away from acting at that time. 

WIllis and Heming Willis also have an 11-year-old named Mabel, and the "Sixth Sense" actor has three grown daughters – Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29 – whom he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore. Bruce recently became a first-time grandfather after Rumer welcomed a daughter last month. 

