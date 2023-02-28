Bruce Willis' wife Emma is adding to her ‘dementia care toolbox’ amid actor's diagnosis

Less than two weeks after Bruce Willis' family announced his aphasia diagnosis had progressed into frontotemporal dementia, Emma Heming Willis is offering some insight into how she plans to care for her husband.

The model shared on Instagram that she is working with a dementia specialist.

"I’m grateful I had the opportunity to work with @teepasnows_pac who has helped me add to my dementia care toolbox," she wrote alongside a photo holding hands with specialist Teepa Snow.

"She’s a loving, compassionate and skilled leader in this space who navigates herself with pure empathy," Heming Willis wrote.

"She’s a gift. Head to the link in my bio as her website has a wealth of caregiving information you might find useful too," she offered to her followers.

Bruce, 67, and Emma, 44, were married in 2009. They share two daughters together: Mabel and Evelyn. Bruce also has three daughters with his first-wife Demi Moore: Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

On Feb. 16, Willis' family shared their appreciation for the outpouring of support they have received since revealing the actor's health battles.

"Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis. In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing," the statement read.

"Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," they expressed.

The statement noted how Bruce always believed in using his voice to help others, and that if he could, he would want to bring "global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families."

According to Mayo Clinic, FTD "is an umbrella term for a group of brain disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. These areas of the brain are generally associated with personality, behavior and language."

His family also spoke about the joy Bruce has always found in life and how he's helped others around him do the same.

"It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible," the statement concluded.

Last March, it was announced that Willis would be stepping away from his acting career due to aphasia.