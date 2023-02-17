Bruce Willis' speech from 2018 resurfaces after dementia diagnosis: 'Nothing can keep me down'

A 2018 speech delivered by Bruce Willis has new meaning in the wake of his dementia diagnosis.

The actor was the subject of a "Comedy Central Roast" five years ago, and a clip from his rebuttal has gone viral, showcasing his strength and humor.

"Nothing can keep me down," he began in the resurfaced video. "I’ve been attacked by terrorists, asteroids, film critics, music critics, restaurant critics, divorce lawyers, male pattern baldness and none of it, none of it stopped me because I am still Bruce f--king Willis."

The moment earned cheers from the audience and roasters, which included co-stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Cybill Shepherd, as well as ex-wife Demi Moore.

At the conclusion of his speech, Willis took the opportunity to settle a long-standing Hollywood debate about one of his most famous roles.

"I did this roast for one reason and one reason only, to settle something once and for all. Now please, listen very carefully, 'Die Hard' is NOT a Christmas movie! It’s a God d--n Bruce Willis movie," he declared.

WARNING: VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

On Thursday, Willis’ family shared that the actor has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). The health update came after the initial announcement of his aphasia diagnosis in 2022.

Their statement read, "Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis. In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing."

It continued, "Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

Fans on social media shared the clip from the roast, sharing funny and fond comments about the "Die Hard" star.

"A LEGEND. frontotemporal dementia is something no one should have to go through!" wrote one fan.

Another echoed that sentiment, calling him "a true legend."

Befitting the action star's funny foul language, another wrote, "You bada—SOB."