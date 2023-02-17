Bruce Willis' daughter Scout Willis admits she's 'overwhelmed' amid actor's 'cruel' dementia diagnosis

Bruce Willis' daughter Scout Willis shared her thoughts on the actor's "cruel" diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Scout took to her Instagram story hours after Demi Moore announced Bruce's diagnosis to the world.

"Feeling emotionally tired and a bit overwhelmed, yet also very in awe of the love so many people have for my papa," she wrote alongside a photo of herself.

WHAT IS FRONTOTEMPORAL DEMENTIA, THE DIAGNOSIS BRUCE WILLIS HAS RECEIVED?

Her sisters, Tallulah and Rumer Willis, shared her sentiment by reposting the story to their own accounts.

"Second this Scouter," Tallulah wrote. "Feeling the abundant love for our guy and our family."

Rumer added, "I third this Scouter and [Tallulah] feeling so deeply grateful and in awe of the love for us and our sweet Daddio."

Moore announced Bruce's new diagnosis months after the world learned the actor was suffering from aphasia.

"Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis," Moore wrote. "In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing."

She added, "Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

FTD is "the result of damage to neurons in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain," according to the National Institute on Aging. "Many possible symptoms can result, including unusual behaviors, emotional problems, trouble communicating, difficulty with work, or difficulty with walking."

Bruce shares Scout, Tallulah and Rumer with ex-wife Moore. The two married in 1987. Bruce and Moore divorced in 2000.

Bruce married Emma Heming at their home in Turks and Caicos in March 2009, and the couple has two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.

The "Assassin" star retired from acting after he was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022.

