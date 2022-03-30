Expand / Collapse search
Bruce Willis receives support from Hollywood stars after sharing aphasia diagnosis: 'May he rest and recover'

His family announced that he’s stepping back from acting

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Bruce Willis received an outpour of support from his peers in Hollywood following his family’s announcement Wednesday regarding his health. 

The 67-year-old actor is taking a break from acting as he battles aphasia, a neurological condition that affects the ability to communicate.

Bruce Willis received an outpour of support from his fellow peers in Hollywood.

"Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the family statement read.

It continued: "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."

"As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that," read the statement, written on behalf of his wife, Emma, ex-wife Demi Moore, and daughters Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn.

Rumer Willis, Bruce Willis, Demi Moore and Tallulah Belle Willis. His family shared an update on his health, saying he's "stepping back" from acting. 

Moore’s Instagram post is full of comments showing support for Willis. 

Debi Mazar said, "We love Bruce so much. Sending love to him and your family Bruce has given us sooo much! What an amazing career. May he rest and recover."

Cindy Crawford left a comment of a praying hand emoji. 

Jamie Lee Curtis left words of encouragement saying, "Grace and guts! Love to you all!"

Support for Willis has also fanned over to Twitter.

Willis and Demi Moore were married from 1987-2000 and share three daughters.

Seth Green shared a message on Wednesday that read, "I have so much love for Bruce Willis, and am grateful for every character he's given us. Hugs and love for the whole family- thank you for sharing him with us all."

Matthew Marsden tweeted, "I’m very proud to have worked opposite the great Bruce Willis in one of his last movies. This is very sad. Legend." 

Marsden and Willis starred alongside one another in the action thriller "Deadlock" in 2021.

Willis and John Travolta reunited on screen nearly 30 years after starring in "Pulp Fiction" together.

Willis’ most recent acting role is in the upcoming action-packed thriller, "Paradise City," in which he stars alongside John Travolta and Praya Lundberg. 

Production for his final movie began in Maui, Hawaii, in May 2021, Deadline reported. Willis plays the role of Ryan Swan, who is a bounty hunter seeking revenge on the man that killed his father, who is played by John Travolta.

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

