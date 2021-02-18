Bruce Springsteen to head to court next week for DWI arrest

Bruce Springsteen's DWI arrest case will make its way before a judge next week.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorneys Office confirmed to Fox News the "Born in the U.S.A." singer is scheduled to appear before a magistratae judge in New Jersey on Feb. 24.

It was uncovered last week that the singer was arrested in November for DWI, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. The incident took place at the Gateway National Recreation Area.

Statements of probable cause obtained by Fox News show that "The Boss" allegedly refused to take a preliminary breath test when first approached by a park ranger on site.

"Springsteen refused to take a preliminary breath test (PBT), despite signs of intoxication namely after testing his gaze and walk and turn tests," a park ranger named R. L. Hayes alleges in the document.

Additionally, the ranger claimed to have observed the musician "consume a shot of Patron tequila" before getting on his motorcycle to "start the engine."

Hayes claims he informed Springsteen, a New Jersey native, that drinking on the park premises "is prohibited."

"The Patron bottle that the shot was poured out of was completely empty (750ml)," the ranger also writes. "I asked Springsteen if he was leaving and he confirmed that he was going to drive out of the park."

Hayes claimed Springsteen reeked of alcohol. "[He] smelt strongly of alcohol coming off his person and had glassy eyes," the report states.

The ranger also said he "observed four out of six clues on the horizontal gaze nystagmus test." The musician was "visibly swaying back and forth while I observed his eyes," Hayes said. "I observed five out of eight clues on the walk and turn test. Springsteen took 45 total steps during the walk and turn instead of the instructed 19. [He] refused to provide a sample on the preliminary breath test."

Word of Springsteen's arrest led to the deletion of his recent Super Bowl LV ad from YouTube.