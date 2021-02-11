Bruce Springsteen DWI arrest documents show singer first refused breath test, 'smelt strongly of alcohol'

More details are coming to light about Bruce Springsteen's November DWI arrest.

Thee "Born in the U.S.A." singer was arrested for DWI, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area months ago while at the Gateway National Recreation Area, a public affairs officer confirmed to Fox News.

Now, statements of probable cause obtained by Fox News show that "The Boss" allegedly refused to take a preliminary breath test when first approached by a park ranger on site.

"Springsteen refused to take a preliminary breath test (PBT), despite signs of intoxication namely after testing his gaze and walk and turn tests," a park ranger named R. L. Hayes alleges in the document.

Additionally, the ranger claimed to have observed the musician "consume a shot of Patron tequila" before getting on his motorcycle to "start the engine."

Hayes claims he informed Springsteen, a New Jersey native, that drinking on the park premises "is prohobited."

"The Patron bottle that the shot was poured out of was completely empty (750ml)," the ranger also writes. "I asked Springsteen if he was leaving and he confirmed that he was going to drive out of the park."

Hayes claimed Springsteen reeked of alcohol. "[He] smelt strongly of alcohol coming off his person and had glassy eyes," the report states.

The ranger continues that Springsteen "claimed that he had two shots of tequila in the last 20 minutes."

The ranger also said he "observed four out of six clues on the horizontal gaze nystagmus test." The musician was "visibly swaying back and forth while I observed his eyes," Hayes said. "I observed five out of eight clues on the walk and turn test. Springsteen took 45 total steps during the walk and turn instead of the instructed 19. [He] refused to provide a sample on the preliminary breath test."

Springsteen is expected to appear in a virtual court hearing at the end of the month. The documents specify that the exact location of his arrest took place at a "lighthouse" in the park.

Word of Springsteen's surprise arrest led to the deletion of his recent Super Bowl LV ad from YouTube.

The Jeep ad, which was titled "The Middle," featured a poem read by Trump critic Springsteen calling for Americans to come together and find common ground.

"The middle has been a hard place to get to lately, between red and blue, between servant and citizen, between our freedom and our fear," Springsteen said in a voiceover. "As for freedom, it's not the property of just the fortunate few, it belongs to us all, whoever you are, wherever you're from."

Jeep-owner Stellantis did not respond to a request for comment on Springsteen's arrest from Fox News, but a spokesperson told Pitchfork:

"It would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a matter we have only read about and we cannot substantiate. But it’s also right that we pause our Big Game commercial until the actual facts can be established. Its message of community and unity is as relevant as ever. As is the message that drinking and driving can never be condoned."

The commercial was reportedly the first that Springsteen had ever done for a brand.

