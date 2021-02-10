Bruce Springsteen arrested for DWI, reckless driving in November

Bruce Springsteen was arrested for a DWI months ago while at a park in his home state of New Jersey.

The incident took place in November at the Gateway National Recreation Area, a public affairs officer confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday.

"On November 14, 2020, Bruce Springsteen was arrested in Gateway National Recreation Area and received three citations; DWI, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in a closed area," the statement reads.

The public affairs spokesperson added that Springsteen, 71, was "cooperative throughout the process."

According to TMZ, who first reported the arrest, Springsteen is expected to appear in a New Jersey court sometime within the next few weeks.

News of Springsteen's arrest comes just days after the musician starred in a Super Bowl ad calling on Americans to "reunite" and find unity after a divisive year.

The commercial for Jeep showed the "Born in the USA" singer’s radio show, where he’ll often do spoken word poetry over an ethereal music track.

"There is a chapel in Kansas standing on the exact center of the lower 48," Springsteen begins the commercial. "It never closes. All are more than welcome to come meet here in the middle. It’s no secret that the middle has been a hard place to get to lately between red and blue, between servant and citizen, between our freedom and our fear."

He continues: "Now, fear has never been the best of who we are and as for freedom, it’s not the property of just the fortunate few. It belongs to us all. Whoever you are, wherever you’re from, it’s what connects us and we need that connection. We need the middle. We just have to remember the very soil we stand on is common ground. So we can get there. We can make it to the mountaintop. Through the desert. And we will cross this divide. Our light has always found its way through the darkness. And there’s hope. On the road. Up ahead."

The singer’s calls for unity are in somewhat stark contrast to the language he was using prior to the 2020 presidential election, offhandedly saying that he would have moved to Australia had former President Trump won a second term in office.

Prior to Halloween in October, the musician presented another spoken-word poem on his "From My Home to Yours'' radio show that he shared on Twitter. In it, he called for an "exorcism" in the capital, referencing the need to remove Trump and those who support him from office.

"It is time for an exorcism in our nation’s capital," he begins. "Welcome to our Halloween/Election Day monster mash. This is Vol. 14 of ‘From My Home to Yours’ titled ‘Farewell to the Thief.’ In just a few days, we’ll be throwing the bums out. I thought it was a f---ing nightmare but it was so true."