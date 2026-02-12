Popular weight-loss drugs linked to rare 'pirate disease,' researchers warn

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Researchers in Australia are raising flags about GLP-1 weight-loss medications potentially raising the risk of a rare disease.

Scurvy — historically called a "pirate disease" due to long voyages at sea without nutritious food — is caused by a lack of vitamin C. If left untreated, scurvy can cause severe symptoms, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Those symptoms include anemia, loosened teeth that may fall out, bleeding under the skin, bruising, swollen legs, rough and scaly skin, dry and brittle hair that coils, and the re-opening of wounds that do not heal. Swollen, bleeding gums are another common result.

The disease could surface as the result of not properly providing the body with nutrient-rich foods, leading to malnourishment. New research suggests that GLP-1 drug users may be at greater risk.

A systematic review by the Hunter Medical Research Institute in Australia found that although diabetes and obesity medications support significant improvements in weight loss, clinical trials have "failed to report what people are actually eating while taking them."

"A reduction in body weight does not automatically mean the person is well-nourished or healthy," Clare Collins, laureate professor of nutrition and dietetics at The University of Newcastle, Australia, wrote in a press release statement. "Nutrition plays a critical role in health, and right now it’s largely missing from the evidence."

These findings raise "major concerns about the risk of malnutrition, including macro and micro-nutrient deficiencies, with adverse metabolic and nutritional effects being reported," Collins told Fox News Digital.

Certain GLP-1 and GIP medications have a "major impact" on appetite and satiety, which leads to overall reduced food intake, according to the researcher.

The signs can be missed because they overlap initially with side effects of the medications.

"While this mechanism drives weight loss, it also increases the risk of inadequate protein, fiber, vitamin and mineral intakes if diet quality and nutritional adequacy are not carefully monitored," she cautioned.

British pop singer Robbie Williams was diagnosed with scurvy in 2025, previously sharing with The Mirror that he experienced symptoms of the "17th-century pirate disease" after he’d been taking "something like Ozempic."

Collins noted that nutrient deficiencies are "not specific" to scurvy.

"There are other nutrients that, if not consumed in adequate amounts, can lead to deficiencies," she said.

Iron deficiency can cause anemia, for example, and vitamin B1 deficiency leads to beriberi (a disease that can damage the nerves and heart) and Wernicke’s encephalopathy (a potentially life-threatening brain disorder), according to Collins.

Nutrition in focus

For GLP-1 users who are losing weight quickly, Collins emphasized the importance of adequate intake of nutrients, vitamins and minerals.

"The signs can be missed because they overlap initially with side effects of the medications, including fatigue, lethargy, nausea, poor appetite and irritability," she said.

To ensure proper nutrition, Collins recommends seeking professional help from an accredited dietitian.

"It is challenging to assess whether your nutrient intake is adequate by yourself," she said. "People may also require a specific multivitamin or mineral supplement, along with medical nutrition therapy support."

Future clinical trials should include "validated dietary assessment tools" and "transparent reporting of food and nutrient intakes," Collins suggested.

"This will help improve the nutrition-related health and wellbeing outcomes for individuals prescribed these medications, while supporting adherence and long-term health," she said.

"We’re calling for greater attention to nutrition when these medications are being prescribed in order to avoid malnutrition risk."