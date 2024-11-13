Brooke Burke embraces ‘small town’ Arizona life with rodeo, 'country swinging' and desert sunsets

Brooke Burke, her fiancé, Scott Rigsby and the couple's blended family will never turn down a trip to the rodeo.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Burke explained that growing up in Tucson, Arizona, and opting to raise her family in the Grand Canyon State, one of her "favorite experiences" is going to the rodeo.

"For those people that have never been to a rodeo, it's definitely a must-have bucket list; fun, great music, live bands, bull riding. Everybody is in denim and cutoffs. It's casual. There's like a cowboy barbecue. It's so much fun and I love country music and I love to dance."

"So I love line dancing. I love country swinging. It's just a blast. I take the kids, so much fun," she said.

Burke and her ex-husband, David Charvet, share daughter Rain and son Shaya. She also has two daughters, Neriah and Sierra, with her first husband, Garth Fisher. Rigsby has two kids of his own.

Since living in Arizona, Burke and Rigsby are very content living a "simple" life.

"There's something about the desert that's just so calming and so peaceful for me. I love the desert sunsets. It really represents family time for Scott and I and the kids. Our parents are there and my mom, his mom and dad. It's a lot of R&R, and I need that," she said.

Since Burke's family lives in a "secluded" area in Arizona, she gets to enjoy the perks of living in a small town.

"It is secluded. We're in the mountains. I absolutely love it. It's got this very small downtown that's sort of a small-town feel," Burke began. "There's a rodeo there. I mean, it really brings me back to my roots. It's very simple. I mean, Scott and I get there. We hardly ever leave the house unless for the rodeo. We cook, we make pizzas."

"For me, I've really created sort of a blue-zone concept there. So I've brought only good things that are really inspirational and designed around wellness into that space. So we work out, we sauna, we cook, I juice, I do my smoothies, I create content like crazy when I'm there because the lighting in the house is gorgeous; the architecture lends to that. And it's just we hike, our dogs go with us. It's amazing, I love it," she concluded.

Rigsby and Burke are in the middle of wedding planning. They were originally set on tying the knot in May 2024, but the wedding planning process has taken more time than Burke thought.

"We're always wedding planning, and we have ideas, and they change so often. And I know last time we spoke, I was like, 'It's going to be May this year.' Well, here comes May. We just might surprise everyone. We're always wedding planning," she said.

The couple got engaged in 2021, shortly after Burke's 50th birthday. In June, Burke told People that 2024 proved to be a busy year for her family.

"School, two of our children turning 16, getting their driver's license, Sierra graduating from USC. Neriah was supposed to be on tour. We finished building our home in Arizona. We didn't have a minute to breathe, let alone plan the greatest party of our life. So back to the drawing board, and now we need to get really busy," she said at the time.

Rigsby hopes the future ceremony will be very special for their family.

"I think for us, it's having the experience. I mean, the whole reason to do it, too, is for the kids and for us and the family. So we want to do it right. We just don't want to rush into it," he told People before Burke added, "Yeah, I'm not rushing."

Rigsby continued, "I said we could always go get married on a weekend or plan something quick, but we want to just do it right."

In 2023, the fitness guru spoke to the outlet about her plans for her future wedding.

"We really want to design a wedding that we can enjoy, that's not just a big party for show," Burke said at the time. "For me, it has to be meaningful or not at all, which is the challenge. To do something fabulous and grand and keep that intimacy and keep it special."