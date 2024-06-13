Brooke Burke wants to make commitment before God when she marries again

Brooke Burke shared how her vision for her upcoming wedding is centered around family, friendship and faith.

The 52-year-old fitness guru and TV personality, who hosts LIVE! Zoom workout classes every Friday on her website, BrookeBurke.com, has been balancing work commitments, parenting and preparing to tie the knot with fiancé Scott Rigsby.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Burke opened up about planning her special day.

"I want to make a commitment before friends and family and God, and I just want it to be really spiritual and earthy," the "Dancing with the Stars" alum said.

Burke said that her wedding vision board is based on a palette of "earth tones" inspired by "Mother Nature." She explained that she is designing the ceremony and reception to be inclusive and "experiential."

"Meaning, I don't want to be at a long table sitting in the middle, not able to engage and interact with my guests. I want to be in multiple round tables. I want to dance. I want to have fun," Burke said.

"I might even be barefoot," she added with a laugh.

In 2019, Burke and Rigsby went public with their romance and announced their engagement in September 2021.

Burke told Fox News Digital that the couple's goal was to marry this summer, but they have found it difficult to prioritize wedding planning amid a busy few months for their blended family.

The Brooke Burke Fitness founder shares daughters Neriah, 24, and Sierra, 21, with her ex-husband, Garth Fisher, to whom she was married from 2001 to 2005. The entrepreneur is also mother to daughter Heaven, 17, and son Shaya, 16, who she shares with ex-husband David Charvet.

Burke and the 51-year-old "Baywatch" star tied the knot in 2011, but the couple split in 2018 and finalized their divorce in 2020.

Rigsby is father to daughter Lila, 16, and son Levi, 12, who he shares with his ex-wife, Heather LaCombe.

Burke explained that she and Rigsby have stayed busy with many events "happening in the household."

"I will be honest and say that this year came and went so fast. Between college graduation, we have our children turning 16, [getting their] driver's license," she said. "Shaya had another football injury, and he was healing from surgery."

"No excuses though," Burke continued. "We wanted to get married this summer, and 2024 is quickly approaching the end. So, we're pivoting to next year, and now we have a greater understanding of how we want to do it. And we've almost locked in a location."

"And it's just like, we're Mommy and Daddy. We're parenting so hard right now that it's hard for us to get a turn," she added with a laugh. "I'm waiting for my turn."

In addition, Burke told Fox News Digital that she and Rigsby have "poured a lot of energy" into building their new home in Carefree, Arizona, which is a suburb of both Phoenix and Scottsdale.

Burke has also hosted a series of wellness retreats in Carefree after partnering with the travel management and experiential wellness company Yogando Retreats in January 2023.

The former "Wild On!" host said that they chose to build a house in Arizona so that they could be closer to her mother, Donna, and Rigsby's family, who are residents of the state.

The pair also enlisted the help of Rigsby's family when building their Arizona home. Rigsby's father is an architect who designed the house while his brother, a builder, spearheaded its construction.

"We made a very swift commitment to finish this house as quickly as possible," Burke said. "We built from the ground up. We bought dirt, which was really exciting. And just step by step, this was a whole family affair."

"It was really an interesting project," she continued. "And we love it. So, this home represents family to us. And now we have finished that. So, it's really special. I'm hoping that this will be a place where all the kids come and a place that we escape to when we just need downtime."

"I mean, this summer we could be gallivanting in Europe. We're just here chilling in the desert, hiking, walking the dogs, cooking, making pizza, connecting with the family. It's really special."

During her interview with Fox News Digital, Burke also opened up about her mother's recent health struggles. Donna underwent triple bypass surgery this year and later suffered three ministrokes.

This week, Burke shared an Instagram post celebrating the progress that Donna has made in overcoming her health problems. In the clip that the Connecticut native uploaded, Donna is seen beaming while dancing with Shaya and Burke's nephew.

"This is my Mama," she wrote in the caption. "After a triple bypass open-heart surgery and three scary mini strokes this year she’s dancing her way into another season!"

"She looks 10 years younger than when she arrived just last week to spend time with the family," Burke continued. "Never underestimate the power of family, love, laughter, movement….just dance."

Burke told Fox News Digital she felt "super blessed" that she was able to be with her mother and help her through the difficult time.

"My mom is so loving and has always been super supportive. And it's given me so much freedom to do everything. And I feel like it's my job and my duty and my pleasure to give her that same safety back when she was really, really struggling with her health," Burke said.

"She came to live with me in California, in Malibu," she continued. "And so I cared for her. And she lived with me there for about a year, so she could be surrounded by all the kids."

Burke recalled that Donna returned to Arizona and then suffered the ministrokes, telling Fox News Digital that her mother has been "in and out of the hospital for the last few months."

"Super scary," Burke said. "We're all just pitching in and helping take care of her, and she came to stay with me here for a week."

After seeing Donna's health improved by spending time with her family, Burke said she realized "how much family and movement and laughter and love just sort of elevates your spirit."

"Every time she's with us, she looks 10 years younger, and it's the same concept as the blue zones that everyone's talking about," the entrepreneur said. "How much does community matter? How much does connection matter? How much does mobility matter?"

"Blue zones" is a term coined by author Dan Buettner to describe areas of the world where people live exceptionally long lives. In his 2008 book, "The Blue Zones: Lessons for Living Longer from the People Who've Lived the Longest," Buettner identified the blue zones as Sardinia, Italy; Ikaria, Greece; Loma Linda, California; Nicoya, Costa Rica, and Okinawa, Japan.

By studying the lifestyle habits of the people who live in the blue zones, Buettner determined that their longevity was due to a number of daily habits revolving around diet, exercise, outlook and connections to others.

Burke noted that she saw the benefits after Donna adopted similar practices.

"My mom's walking around the house, doing her walks, but timing it. Getting in the pool, using her legs, not losing her sense of confidence. I'm teaching her how to work on balance and strength," Burke said. "The No. 1 cause of injury in elderly people is falling down, losing their balance, [losing] their faith in their body, their center, their core."

"Maybe she's not able to do yoga, but she's able to stand up and sit down on a chair and walk around and get her confidence back," she continued. "So, I'm watching her change and grow and become stronger."

"She was dancing in my nephew's arms. She's dancing with my son. My son and my nephew were dancing," Burke added with a laugh.

"Joy keeps you alive. Family keeps you alive. Mobility keeps you alive. Purpose. Community. Connection. All of those blue zone secrets to living a long life. Living longer and stronger and healthier. Those are real things that are free and available. And I really believe in that. And I'm watching it and watching it spread through my mother."