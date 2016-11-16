Broncos Super Bowl hero Von Miller trying to block release of sex tape

Making another run at the Super Bowl may be the least of Von Miller’s problems.

The Broncos linebacker is trying to stop the distribution of a sex tape made in Mexico in June, according to a new report from the Smoking Gun that has been confirmed by other outlets.

In court docs obtained by the website — in which Miller is referred to as John Doe — Miller’s legal team alleged Elizabeth Ruiz wants “to be the next Kim Kardashian,” and has threatened to sell the explicit video unless the reigning Super Bowl MVP shells out $2.5 million.

Lawyers for Miller also note the actress “contacted a TMZ entity to try to ‘sell’ the recording,” in addition to contacting a “widely-known ‘sex tape broker'” to help. Miller’s attorneys claim that he and Ruiz agreed not to make the tape public, and she is now reneging on that promise.

Miller got a break in the case Monday, when Los Angeles judge Amy Hogue issued a temporary restraining order against Ruiz, preventing her from copying or distributing the video.

Miller has yet to comment.

