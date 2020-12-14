Broadway legend Ann Reinking dead at 71

Ann Reinking, known for her Tony-winning work on Broadway, has died. She was 71.

Reinking died Saturday while visiting family in Seattle, said her manager, Lee Gross. No cause of death was disclosed.

“The world and our family have lost a vibrant, amazing talent and beautiful soul. Ann was the heart of our family and the life of the party,” read a statement from her family on Monday, which was obtained by Variety. “She was visiting our brother in Washington state when she went to sleep and never woke up. We will miss her more than we can say. Heaven has the best choreographer available now. I’m sure they are dancing up a storm up there! Annie, we will love and miss you always!!!”

Per IBDb, Reinking made her Broadway debut in a production of "Cabaret" in the late 1960s.

She'd eventually work her up to leading lady-status and star as Roxie Hart in the famous musical "Chicago." Other high-profile credits on stage include "A Chorus Line" and "Sweet Charity."

She was nominated for Tony Awards for her performances in "Goodtime Charlie" and "Dancin'" in 1975 and 1978, respectively.

Eventually, Reinking began doing more behind-the-scenes work on Broadway and served as a director and choreographer.

The star's Tony win came in 1997 for her work as a choreographer for "Chicago." 1999 would see her receive yet another Tony nomination for her work directing the musical "Fosse," highlighting the work of iconic choreography Bob Fosse, Reinking's partner of many years.

The actress also appeared in a handful of Hollywood productions, starring as Kate Jagger in "All That Jazz" and Grace Farrell in "Annie."

Per Variety, she is survived by her husband Peter Talbert and her son Chris.

Reinking's "Annie" co-star Bernadette Peters took to Twitter with a simple message of grief.

"So Sad ,,,, RIP ANNIE," she wrote alongside a broken heart emoji.

"So grateful I got to see Ann Reinking dance in the revival of Chicago," tweeted Billy Eichner. "One of the most mesmerizing people I’ve ever seen on stage. A singular genius. RIP."

"Oh, this is devastating. Now SHE was an icon," said "The Prom" star Ariana DeBose in reaction to the news. "A titan of the dance world. RIP sweet lady."

