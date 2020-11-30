Expand / Collapse search
'Hamilton' could be the first show to reopen Broadway: report

By Oli Coleman | New York Post
Hamilton” is hatching a plan to make history yet again, Page Six has learned — by wielding its massive might to become the first show to open on Broadway after the COVID-19 lockdown.

And with a characteristic theatrical flair, we’re told they’re hoping to throw open the door of the Richard Rodgers Theatre on July 4.

Gov. Cuomo is expected to reopen theaters on the Great White Way in June, but it’s expected to be at a limited capacity, meaning almost all shows would be operating at a loss by playing to smaller audiences.

But we’re told that because “Hamilton” — which Business Insider reported to make an average of $600,000 in profit each week — has such formidable cash reserves, it could sustain itself even with a socially distanced run.

BROADWAY EXTENDS SHUTDOWN UNTIL JANUARY DUE TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

FILE - This Jan. 19, 2012 file photo shows a Broadway street in Times Square, in New York. Gov. Cuomo is expected to reopen theaters on the Great White Way in June, but it’s expected to be at a limited capacity. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, File)

Also, power player Lin-Manuel Miranda would be well placed to take a reduction in pay on his nightly cut as its author.

So we’re told that producers are planning a headline-grabbing return to Broadway, and timing it to the holiday to draw a parallel between the end of the Broadway shutdown and the celebrations that accompanied the signing of the Declaration of Independence, which is at the center of the fêted production.

“In their heads, it’s all about being leaders in the theater community and blazing a trail” for their fellow thespians, said an insider. “But the p.r. wouldn’t hurt, either. It’d be on the front pages of the paper.”

Of course, if vaccine rollouts are successful, theaters could be opening much earlier — even before July.

But under current plans, none will be open before June 1, and The Post has reported that most shows don’t expect to return until the fall.

Big openings, such as “MJ” and “The Music Man,” planned to open in the spring and summer respectively, but have pushed opening night back to September and December.

Reps for “Hamilton” declined to comment.

