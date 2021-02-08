Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes' fiancée: 5 things to know

Behind every successful man is a strong woman.

Such is the case with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. With unrelenting support from fiancée Brittany Matthews, the young star has ascended new heights in the NFL.

But even with her support from the stands, Matthews also is a queen in her own right. Outspoken, athletic and filled with business smarts, Matthews is an absolute powerhouse and represents a force to be reckoned with.

With that being said, here are five things to know about Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée, Brittany Matthews.

High school sweethearts

Mahomes and Matthews, both 25, began dating in high school when they met at Whitehouse High School in Texas. Mahomes was a sophomore while Matthews was a junior.

The pair began dating when Mahomes played safety for his high school football team, while also participating in basketball. Meanwhile, Matthews excelled in soccer.

Friends who attended school with the couple referred to Matthews as Mahomes’ "rock," according to the Kansas City Star. Mahomes even took out a page in his high school yearbook to dedicate to his family and Matthews.

She played professional soccer overseas

After excelling at soccer in high school, Matthews then went on to become a collegiate star at The University of Texas at Tyler.

At the end of her career at UT Tyler, she then inked a deal to play soccer overseas for Iceland’s UMF Afturelding/Fram team. Her family, along with Mahomes himself, were in attendance for her big signing.

"I didn't even see myself playing college soccer when I graduated high school," Matthews told the Tyler Morning Telegraph. "However, I ended up coming to UT Tyler to play soccer because it was close to home and I knew a few girls that played here that loved it and told me I need to join the family. So I did, and these last four years have made me fall in love with soccer all over again and want to go on and play professional soccer.

"Every coach I have had at UT Tyler made a huge impact on my love for this game and my decision to play professional soccer. An opportunity opened up for me in Iceland and I could never pass up such an amazing experience to go do what I love."

She has a degree in kinesiology and has started her own business

Not only did Matthews excel on the field, but she also excelled in the classroom.

Graduating from UT Tyler with a degree in kinesiology, Matthews became a certified fitness trainer and has parlayed her passion for athletics into a business venture known as Brittany Lynne Fitness.

"I am a former college soccer player who went on to play professionally in Iceland. By the end of my first season, I truly began to fall in love with being in the gym more than being on the soccer field," Matthews noted on the business website. "Playing sports my whole life got me into fitness and playing in college taught me about strength training, wellness and maintaining peak fitness to perform at an elite level."

"As a Certified Personal Trainer with a four-year bachelor’s degree in kinesiology, I have experience with all levels of fitness and have carried that experience with me to create exercise programs for people at all stages on their fitness journey," she noted.

The core tenets of her workout program include "working hard, staying dedicated, not making excuses, and most of all, no BS!"

She is not afraid to speak her mind

Matthews is often vocal and unapologetic in her support for fiancé Mahomes, even if it means calling others out.

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers laid waste to the Kansas City Chiefs during Sunday's big game, Matthews called out ESPN over photos on the company’s Twitter account, which showed her quarterback beau looking stunned during Super Bowl LV.

"Cool ESPN, love the support of a major sports platform for one of the best players in the league," she sarcastically wrote in one tweet.

"Y’all are [trash] for this too, but he looks damn good to me," she wrote in another tweet.

In September, Matthews also made headlines after flipping off critics of her fiancé following the Chiefs victory over the Baltimore Ravens on "Monday Night Football."

The pair are engaged and are set to have a baby girl

Mahomes proposed to Matthews shortly after receiving his Super Bowl ring prior to the start of the 2019 NFL season.

In an interview with KCSP 610 Sports Radio, Mahomes revealed proposing to his longtime girlfriend Matthews was more nerve-racking than the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl.

"Probably proposing, I would say," Mahomes said on what was more nerve-racking. "You don’t think it’s going to be nerve-racking when you’ve been with someone for so long, but before you get on that knee, man, your heart’s racing. I promise you that."

"On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us," Matthews shared on Instagram following the proposal. "It’s always us, it’s always you and me. The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond🎉🥂💕."

Shortly after their engagement, the couple announced that they were having a baby girl — with Matthews taking to social media to reveal the big announcement with an adorable video with her dogs.

"Baby Girl💕💕," Matthews wrote in the Instagram caption. "P.s- Yes, my dogs walked down a run way with pink paws for the reveal 🤩😍."