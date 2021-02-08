Patrick Mahomes' mother blasts Super Bowl refs in tweet to Gisele Bündchen

Patrick Mahomes’ mother came to the defense of her son after Super Bowl LV.

Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a brutal 31-9 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the big game on Sunday night, and Mahomes’ mom, Randi, tweeted her frustrations toward the game’s referees while tagging Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen in the tweet.

"If you have to have the ref on your team is that really winning!!! @giseleofficial lol," Randi Mahomes wrote.

In Super Bowl LV, the Chiefs certainly shot themselves in the foot several times, but there were certainly some questionable calls that could have gone either way. Kansas City was penalized 11 times in the game, and it cost them 120 yards. The Buccaneers, on the other hand, only have four penalties for 39 yards.

Even though Randi Mahomes was upset with the referees, she still managed to seek out Brady’s parents and even posted a picture with them.

"Tom Brady’s parents are a class act. Thank you for your words! @TomBrady @PatrickMahomes," she wrote.

The referees certainly were a factor, but Patrick Mahomes wasn’t at his best.

Mahomes completed 26 of 49 passes for 270 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. The Chiefs, who had three field goals in the game, failed to score a single touchdown against the Buccaneers’ ferocious defense.