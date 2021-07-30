Britney Spears goes topless again, shares snapshot from her 'vacation' with Cher and more in Instagram spree

Britney Spears has plenty to say.

The 39-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Friday evening to share several back-to-back posts featuring another topless video, fan art depicting her with Cher and more.

The first post contained a photo of a slushy orange drink with a lemon garnish and a second pic of a decorative owl statue made up of smaller, ornamental pieces. Also included in the post was a video of Spears spending some time on a beach in Maui while wearing a hot pink bikini. In the clip, the "Toxic" singer played in the sand and water as the song "Take On Me" by A-ha played.

The second post was a brief video featuring a topless Spears cover her chest while wearing only a pair of unbuttoned denim shorts.

Like previous posts featuring video from the topless shoot, Spears captioned it with a trio of red lip emojis.

A third and final post referenced a recent social media exchange with fellow music icon Cher.

Last week, Spears said on social media that she would work to keep her "dreams alive by thinking about visiting St. Tropez with [Cher] and eating ice cream." Cher, now 75, seemed fond of the idea and said she'd take Spears to the French town to "eat ice cream to her heart's content" once the pop star is "FINALLY FREE."

In a Friday evening post, Spears shared fan art made by Australian artist James Hillier.

The image featured the "Toxic" singer holding up an ice cream cone alongside the "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" star with a banner reading "St. Tropez" handing in the background.

"Yo yo yo … dreams do come true … @cher and I went to St. Tropez friends," Spears joked in the caption.

The posts come as Spears' conservatorship battle rages on in court. The star recently hired a new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, after claiming that her previous, court-appointed attorney encouraged her to stay silent on her struggles.

Earlier this week, a brief hearing was held where judge Brenda Penny approved Bessemer Trust's request to back out as a co-conservator, which was filed as a result of the popstar's bombshell testimony last month that saw her rail against the conservatorship and her father Jamie.

Also on Monday, Rosengart shared that he'd filed a motion to request that Jamie be removed as conservator.