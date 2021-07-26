Britney Spears requests Jason Rubin be named conservator: 5 things to know about the accountant

Britney Spears has made a choice in who she wants to replace her father Jamie as her conservator.

On Monday, the 39-year-old pop star's attorney Mathew Rosengart filed a request to remove the singer's father Jamie as her conservator and replace him with Jason Rubin.

The move came a week after Rosengart announced that he and his associates planned to help Spears remove her father from his position – a stance that has garnered growing support in recent weeks after the star's bombshell testimony last month in which she lobbied intense allegations against her father.

At the time, Spears said she was "afraid" of her father and claimed that he had been abusive with his power as conservator. Since then, she's stated that she hopes to someday charge Jamie with "conservatorship abuse."

BRITNEY SPEARS FILES DOCS NAMING THE HANDPICKED CONSERVATOR SHE WANTS TO REPLACE HER FATHER JAMIE WITH

With a formal request to install a new conservator, here are five things to know about Rubin:

He's an accountant

According to Rubin's LinkedIn account, he's a certified public accountant, along with several other certifications that have helped him become a successful forensic financial and accounting testifying/consulting expert and professional fiduciary.

"I have practiced as a Forensic Accountant and consulting expert full time since 1993, where I participated in hundreds of forensic investigations and litigation support engagements and when necessary been designated and testified as an expert witness," reads the profile.

BRITNEY SPEARS REPOSTS TOPLESS PHOTO WEARING ONLY DENIM SHORTS AHEAD OF ANOTHER COURT HEARING

He continued: "My experience consists of complex matters involving securities litigation, criminal, real estate, intellectual property, bankruptcy, fiduciary and trust litigation, family law, employment law, insured reimbursement of claimed losses and other general civil complex litigation."

He's currently the president of Certified Strategies, Inc.

According to LinkedIn, Rubin has been the president of Certified Strategies, Inc. since 2010.

The company's website explains that they are made up of "professionals who understand and can deliver results to meet your forensic and investigative accounting, trust administration, and conservatorship needs."

BRITNEY SPEARS SEEN BEHIND THE WHEEL AS IT'S REPORTED SHE'S ‘HAPPY’ CONSERVATORSHIP ‘NOW ALLOWS HER TO DRIVE’

Additionally, the company handles "white collar crime investigations" that include fraud, elder abuse and the like.

He knows how to handle intense conservatorship cases

According to Certified Strategies' site, not only will the firm do it's best to provide conservatorship services, but also specializes in cases that have driven a wedge between family members just as Spears' has.

"We seek to restore peace and facilitate conflict resolution among family members and related parties," reads the site.

Certified Strategies can serve as either conservator of estate – who oversees the estate and assets of the conservatee – or conservator of person, who would handle the "care and protection" of Spears.

BRITNEY SPEARS' BOYFRIEND SAM ASGHARI SAYS HE'S ‘SOOO LUCKY’ AFTER POP STAR POSTS TOPLESS PHOTO

He's a member of various accounting organizations

Rubin seems to be extremely passionate about accounting, as his LinkedIn page says he's currently a member of several organizations that do accounting work.

Among the organizations listed on his profile are the California Society of Certified Public Accountants, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Professional Fiduciary Association of California.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Additionally, the San Fernando Valley Estate Planning Council is listed as a present organization, with him serving as president for the "2016/2017 year."

He's a California State alum

Rubin received a bachelor's degree in accounting in 1992 from California State University, Northridge.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Interestingly, his time spent at the school is listed as only "1990-1992." No other additional education is listed outside of various licenses and certifications.